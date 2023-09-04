© Poster based on Minority Report

By Justine Isernhinke

I remember sitting with Robert and Jill in Rome’s airport waiting for our flight to Lisbon in September 2021 when Nature published an article on Robert and his work. While we drank our cappuccinos, Robert read the article through. He nodded in the beginning as he started read but, by the end of the article, his demeanor altered. He was distressed. Upset. Angry. It was yet another hit piece. It was another attempt by an unknown force to alter the reality of his life.

As his friend, it angered me. It angered me that an inaccurate article was allowed to be published. It angered me that facts were no longer sacred - that the truth could be whatever they wanted it to be. And it bothered me no end that newspapers, whom at one point in time were held up in high esteem as the Fourth Estate which held politicians accountable and poked through the veil of government conspiracy and secrecy, were now merely tabloid papers - only good for lining the bottom of your parakeet’s cage (in the pre-digital days).

The Fourth Estate is now intricately part of Fifth Generation Warfare. Robert has covered this extensively and I’ve seen first hand how it plays out in someone’s life.

Consequently, when The Intercept wrote an attack article on David Grusch, the UFO/UAP whistleblower that testified under oath before Congress a few weeks ago, that called into question his character and integrity, I suspected that article stemmed from the same playbook.

In the Congressional Hearing, Grusch branded it “Administrative Terrorism” - which aptly describes both the nature of the attacks and the full impact of how these tactics play out in a person’s life - it terrorizes the person targeted.

Over the years, Robert has shared some of the personal impact that these attacks have had on him. They are shattering. I am sure that The Intercept’s article had an equally devastating effect on David and his family.

Before I delve into the details of the article and the subsequent fallout, I want to add an observation that I’ve had, both from my friendship with Robert, but also as someone who questioned the Covid narrative that governments shoved down our throats without any room for debate - and as I write this, is about to shove down our throats again!

That is, that these hit pieces gaslight us, the readers. The public.

As a screenwriter, no film education is complete without watching “Gaslight”, where a husband tries to drive his wife insane. He plays a number of tricks on her, one of which is to dim the gaslit lamps in the house slowly over time, while telling her that the lamps are still very bright.

The idea behind “gaslighting” in today’s parlance is not necessarily to drive us insane (although sometimes it feels like that). Rather, it is to manipulate us, soften us, weaken us, force us to let our guard down and to change our perception of reality subtly, without us noticing until such time as our reality is so altered, it’s too late.

We should not stand idly by when people we know with the highest integrity are attacked. We need to push back. It is imperative that there be a backlash. We are as much of a target as the victim of the hit piece. They are both trying to intimidate the person attacked, anyone who wishes to follow in their footsteps is warned off, and anyone supporting them is lied to.

We should not stand for this. Not at all.

David Grusch’s Reaction

Ahead of the hit piece by The Intercept coming out, David Grusch’s released a Personal Statement that was profoundly sincere and authentic, and in many ways reminiscent of what I’ve seen in Robert, that I felt it imperative to bring this to light.



David had already acknowledged in his interview with Ross Coulthart, that he suffered from PTSD. And he still kept his clearances.

The Intercept Article

To save you the ordeal of reading what Ken Klippenstein wrote in The Intercept, here is a brief summary:

Grusch made “extraordinary” claims in the congressional hearing.

Grusch used his high-level security clearances to “shore up his credibility”.

The Intercept obtained police records under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act that on October 1, 2018, Grusch was committed to a mental health facility based in part on a report that he was drunk and suicidal after his wife "told him he was an alcoholic and suggested he get help.”

According the article, the report stated that “the man “could be violent, very strong” and that he might be suffering from PTSD.” He had never harmed himself though.

There was a separate police report dated October 13, 2014 that described a similar incident.

The article goes on to disparage the recent congressional hearings, calling them an “embarrassment” and the claims made “preposterous”.

It ends with the following quote from Steven Aftergood who is a longtime critic of government secrecy and former director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy. He said the misconception at the heart of the recent House hearing is similar to the legends that grew out of the events in Roswell: “The embarrassment of the House hearings stems not so much from the issue itself but from the failure to distinguish what is real from what is fantasy.”

There are several issues both I and the UFO community as a whole have with this article. The first is that the US government has already acknowledged that UFOs/UAP are real. They did this some years ago. We are past the point of “Disclosure”. We are now in the phase of “Confirmation” or “Affirmation” and, hopefully, Evidence. Parts of the government are slow to deliver on these and Grusch represents a much broader movement to have those aspects of the government come clean now on what has actually been going on.

The second issue is the attack on Grusch’s character stemming from his past, which is unconscionable. I will address the latter issue later, but first, I dug into The Intercept a little closer and what I found did not sit well with me.

The Paper behind the Article; the Man behind the Paper.

I used to like The Intercept. I liked it because I like Glenn Greenwald and I liked him because he supported Edward Snowden’s revelations. I am not going to explore Edward Snowden in this article, but having studied the man extensively, I believed he acted out of patriotism and a sense of duty to the US Constitution. He believed US citizens needed to know what the government was doing with our personal data. How he did it and whether that was the proper way of doing that, is the subject for another time.

Getting back on track, Glenn Greenwald is an excellent investigative reporter, and he co-founded The Intercept. Suddenly, in 2020, he left citing editorial interference in his articles. In his resignation statement Greenwald said: “The current iteration of The Intercept is completely unrecognizable when compared to that original vision.”

Glenn had co-founded The Intercept in 2014 with investment from the tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar. Omidyar founded eBay and is now worth about $8.2 billion.

This is where things become interesting. Max Blumenthal along with Alexander Rubenstein wrote two articles on Omidyar in 2019 in The GrayZone which are worth taking the time to read (get your own cappuccino and find a comfy chair, it will be a while):

eBay billionaire Pierre Omidyar is funding a global information war and shaping the media landscape

and

How tech oligarch Pierre Omidyar funds regime-change networks and partners with CIA cutouts

According to Blumenthal and Rubenstein, Pierre Omidyar has become one of the world’s most politically sophisticated data oligarchs, through his “purchase of influence over the daily flow of information to American media consumers, a dizzying array of connections to the national security state, and a media empire that shields him from critical scrutiny.” Samantha Power, the former US ambassador to the UN and, whom the reporters label a “liberal interventionist guru”, has explicitly praised Omidyar as someone following in the footsteps of Soros.

The article finds that Omidyar has “wielded his media empire to advance the Washington consensus in strategic hotspots around the globe” - specifically, he founded “an outlet to propel a destabilizing coup in Ukraine”. Omidyar, they state, has partnered closely with the leading arms of US soft power, from the US Agency for International Aid and Development (USAID) to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - acting as conduit for information warfare-style projects in countries around the world.

In the wake of scandals exposing the CIA’s covert operations against foreign governments, the NED was founded in 1983 to carry out the exact same operations as the CIA but in a palatable way. "A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA," said Weinstein.

If you watch Oliver Stone’s documentary Ukraine on Fire, the NED and other “soft” US influence played an instrumental role in the 2014 coup and Maiden Massacre.

Blumenthal and Rubenstein assert that the Omidyar Network coordinates openly with the US State Department and US Intelligence and provides private funds to US foreign policy initiatives. The NED’s media arm, the Center for International Media Assistance (CIMA), openly lists the Omidyar Network as a partner organization that is tackling the “root causes of the global trust deficit” in legacy mainstream media.

The two articles also answer the question I’ve always had about the Snowden leaks - where did they go? Well, it turns out…

“By establishing The Intercept and recruiting the journalists who possessed Snowden’s leaks, the billionaire effectively privatized the files. Not only did this delay their release, it denied the public access to the information… To this day, only a minuscule percentage of the Snowden files have been made public…”

The article quotes Yasha Levine, the author of Surveillance Valley: The Secret Military History of the Internet, told MintPress:

"In today’s backlash over Silicon Valley’s contracts with American military and intelligence agencies, people are focused on Facebook, Google and Amazon — while Pierre Omidyar’s eBay has been entirely ignored. But Omidyar has been at the forefront of building out Silicon Valley’s global private-public surveillance apparatus. For the past decade Omidyar has quietly worked to expand eBay’s privatized surveillance-state model beyond online sales and into elections, media, transportation, education, finance, as well as government administration. His vehicle for that: the Omidyar Group, an investment vehicle that bankrolls hundreds of startups, business and non-profits around the world.”

Similarly, Omidyar’s groups bought the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers, which they have selectively leaked, implicitly supporting western governments and undermining “rogue” nation states.

Omidyar has poured millions of dollars into various journalist organizations, select newspapers, “fact-checkers” like Poynter, reporters and social media activists, as well as the aforementioned US government organizations. He has invested in behavior-tracking software and has his fingers all over opposition parties and movements in Zimbabwe, Syria, the Philippines and, as noted above, Ukraine.

Green Greenwald recently tweeted that Omidyar and other billionaires like Soros get away with interfering in the foreign relations precisely because they have the blessing of the US Security state.

In summary, The Intercept is not a neutral objective news organization. It is the arm of one person with significant financial resources, a very publicly acknowledged goal of supporting a specific agenda worldwide and US government support.

Security Clearances and being a Human Being

If you have been following Dr. Robert Malone for a long time, you will recall that Robert admitted to suffering from PTSD from his time at the Salk Institute.

PTSD does not undermine your honesty, integrity or capability, but it does affect one’s personal life. To suggest that we ought to question the credibility of Grusch or that of any veteran, or Dr. Malone, because of PTSD is arrogant and ignorant.

Sensitive to the issue of PTSD, I spent some time following the discussions online about Grusch’s security clearances and his PTSD.

I thought the best take came from someone who is equally qualified and operates in the same organizations as Grusch. Michael Via was on a Twitter Space with Joe Murgia (@TheUFOJoe) on Sunday August 13.

Michael has over 20 years in the intelligence community, working with the NSA, NRO and NGIA. These are the same places where David Grusch worked, but he never worked with Grusch. He came onto this Twitter Space to share his opinion which is worth capturing in whole:

“…You always have to remember: what are they writing, why are they writing it; what are they wanting us to believe. But the article was shameful. Being a veteran of that community and still a “cleared” person supporting the government, I’m going to be frank. Sorry for my language, folks, but the article was complete and utter bullshit. It was obviously fabricated manufactured information and an attempt to smear a good man’s name. "Let me start here. “Cleared” people, people with clearances have the same issues as the rest of society. We are not super human, right? We are just monitored for our integrity and our trust worthiness in order to be able to read into programs and support programs with our expertise whatever our backgrounds might be. You have alcohol and drug problems. Everyone has them. What they used to do decades ago is you could be drummed out. Literally pushed out because say you got a DUI or you had domestic violence phone call to the police, or suspected something or another, and the police showed up to the house and you got a police report, that would actually end your career. Because your clearance would be pulled at least in an interim. “What they’ve done over the last few decades and, especially more recently, and I’ll get into my own personal life, they invest so much money into clearing people, investing in people like David Grusch and I’ll just throw myself in there as an example. They invest so much money in doing these background investigations going all the way back to who your elementary teachers were, who you grew up with in your childhood neighborhood, what were your friends like, what were your habits, did you smoke pot, did you do drugs, did you have sex with animals - I shit you not. You have to take a polygraph test, typically 5 to 7 years now, every 5 to 7 years. It is extremely intrusive and the fact that he is still cleared speaks volumes. “My point is, they’ve spent so much money on keeping their workforce cleared, getting them cleared and keeping them cleared, that where they used to drum you out if you had a DUI or something, now what they want to see is you getting help. They want to see you making a change in your life and doing something about it. Because again, people that have clearances are just a microcosm of society. So the same problems that exist out in the real world or the civilian world, they exist with people that have security clearances, okay? So let’s get that out of the way. “So the fact that he had domestic issues, call them what you want, and how that might affect his judgment, I’ll just, without going into details, tell you that I went through episodes as a veteran, as a highly cleared person, that I had to get some help. I’m fine today. I’m fine based on the judgment and guidance that the government helped me get. “So this notion that this man has somehow been tarnished by being a human being and some police records being leaked, is total absolute bullshit. Okay? “I still have my clearance. He still has his clearance. And there are 1.6 million of us, I forget. There’s a lot of us. And we’re just people. We’re humans. I’m just trying to help people dispel this notion that his testimony is no longer any good just because he’s a human being.”

Later on in the Twitter space, Michael noted that in this world of government agencies, they only speak in fact, not opinion. To him, it’s incomprehensible that someone with Grusch’s background and security clearance would testify under oath to anything other than the facts as they knew them to be. It would be perjury to lie and Grusch would be well aware of this.

Therefore, even with his PTSD, David kept his security clearance. He had clearance for over 2,000 special access programs (SAPs). He had one of the highest levels of clearances you can get. By the time he stood up in front of the camera for that public hearing on July 26, 2023, he had already given over 11 hours of testimony in closed hearings over the last year. What he spoke about at the public congressional hearing was only what he could say publicly.



On a recent Rogan podcast, Jeremy noted that:

“the ICIG, the Intelligence Community, did their own investigation into David Grusch’s witnesses and what he found. They interviewed, like, forty, plus under oath, and immediately said David Grusch’s claim is both credible and urgent.”

To date, Grusch’s credibility has not been challenged formally by anyone in Government and, as stated by Jeremy, the Intelligence Community Inspector General had deemed Grusch’s claims “credible and urgent”.

Significantly, Grusch's Lawyer is Charles (Chuck) McCullough, who sat behind David during the House hearing between Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp. Chuck is the former Inspector General of the Intelligence Community appointed by President Obama. The fact he has chosen to represent Grusch speaks volumes to the credibility of David’s claims.

The “Wolves Circling”

The author of The Intercept article admitted in an interview after his article’s publication, that he was tipped off by members of the Defense Department and Intelligence Community - but, that the information he reported on was gained through FOIA. However, it’s challenging not to speculate on those IC links as well given how specific that tip was that he knew which County Sheriff’s office to send a FOIA to:

The old adage goes that when you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. That seems to be the Intelligence Community’s go-to tool of choice. When faced with accusations, embarrassment, questions, discomfort or, basic accountability in a democratic society, the Intelligence Community and the Government go on the attack and hammer at everything and everyone.

Unfortunately, I’ve been a witness to these exact tactics time and again when Robert was repeatedly gaslit, undermined, derided and deleted from history by these very same mechanisms. I know the tactics and I know the harm it causes the person at the receiving end.

As I had previously written, David Grusch had filed a whistleblower’s complaint against the reprisals he suffered for carrying out the task assigned to him by the UAP Task Force.

One the reasons the IC/Government resorts to reprisals, character assassination, smear campaigns and gaslighting, is precisely because those individuals targeted aren’t able to be compromised. It is those principled individuals who live with integrity, that are a real threat to special interests and the IC.

Rep. Tim Burchett pointed out that most politicians are compromised. In response to a question from George Knapp, Burchett weaves a tale of overseas trips, smokey bars, a few glasses of scotch, honey traps late at night, photos the next day and BAM! the politician is compromised. From then on, those special interests, the IC, call it what you will, control that politician. In his own words:

In that same interview, Burchett also states that he knows that he too will become a target for pursuing this topic.

Burchett ends with:

“… Because I’m making a lot of people uncomfortable. Do you know what? That’s when they fire at you. When you are over the target. And Dagummit, boys, we are over the target.”

At the Congressional Hearing on July 26, Burchett asked Grusch about the retaliation and reprisals that he experienced. David could not elaborate because of the undergoing investigation other than to say that it was “very brutal and very unfortunate”.

David also testified under oath that he personally knew of people who had been harmed or injured by those intent to cover up or conceal the recovered technology.

This is a pattern of behavior. In my first substack on UAPs, I remarked that us the public had been a victim of a decades long disinformation campaign. In order to ensure the success of that campaign, those same interests need to ensure that the “truth”, whatever it may be, does not come out. This means that they have to silence people that were involved with UAP investigations, UAP crash retrievals or reverse engineering programs. They do this through intimidation, threats, and this very tactic of hit pieces. They do this through Administrative Terrorism.

On October 21, 2021, Lue Elizondo gave an extensive interview on Theories of Everything. Lue confirmed that he warned not to talk publicly about certain things after he left the DoD. He admitted to being threatened. He was told he would be labeled crazy and come after his security clearance, which they did. Watch the extract below:

Lue Elizondo says that they are watching him closely as they are waiting for him to say one word that he shouldn’t say. He even had to seek legal counsel against the “wolves circling”. Wolves, indeed.

From the minds of Reddit users… The connection to the Department of Energy…

Of course, leave it to Reddit to come up with the ultimate conspiracy which I only add in for one significant reason - that it brings the Department of Energy into the UFO spotlight, and it’s an arm of government that has ties to the UFO space.

The Reddit conspiracy postulates that since the journalist Ken Klippenstein is the son of Stephen Klippenstein, a chemist and researcher who works for the Argonne National Laboratory, part of the US Department of Energy, Ken may be “influenced” by elements of the DOE. His father's interests include “Developing theoretical methods for predicting the kinetics and dynamics of gas phase reactions and applying them to interesting problems in combustion, interstellar and atmospheric chemistry.”

The Reddit person who posted this claim made more of the word “interstellar” than one ought to. It refers to gas clouds and planetary chemistry. but it was enough to ignite the debate.

Leaving aside the Klippenstein family as there is insufficient evidence to link the journalist to the DOE, the DOE *is* interesting because it comes up in some strange places in the UFO conversation.

Los Alamos, nuclear weapons, Area 51 are not strangers to the UFO discussion. And the DOE has a hand in it all.

Starting from the most recent reference to the DOE I could find, then working backwards in time, Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, dropped some very interesting information in a recent interview with NewsNation. Skip to 8m10 in the tweet below to hear Mellon state:

"There's also a problem with Department of Energy Black Programs - They get no oversight from Congress!"

Charged with the development of nuclear weapons, it makes complete sense that the DOE would be paranoid about leaks (given the history of the Soviet spy network) and logically would have one of the most secure operations. This very security, however, is the reason why it becomes potentially the gatekeeper of unauthorized special access programs.

The DOE and EG&G also have a UFO tie. EG&G was a significant contractor to the Department of Energy. So significant in fact that the National Atomic Testing Museum even has an handout detailing the origins of EG&G and its contribution to the development of nuclear weaponry.

EG&G was established by three nuclear engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shortly after the end of World War II. These engineers, Harold E. Edgerton, Kenneth J. Germehausen, and Herbert E. Grier, had been involved in the American effort to construct an atomic bomb during the war. So valued were their contributions that after the war the Government asked them to establish a company to manage further development of the country’s nuclear weapons. The three established a small partnership called Edgerton, Germehausen & Grier on November 13, 1947.

EG&G is mentioned twice with respect to UFO lore:

In 2002, Dr Eric Davis interviewed Vice Admiral Thomas R. Wilson and the infamous Wilson-Davis memo was born which mentions EG&G:

Specifically, the memo refers to the EG&G Special Projects Building which is the operator of the airline that flew Bob Lazar to work.

It remains to be seen how much the DOE is involved with UAP black projects. It is worth us keeping this information in mind as we head into what will undoubtedly be a very interesting time for UAP disclosure.

Concluding Thoughts

Jeremy Corbell, Ross Coulthart and George Knapp have said from the very beginning that how Grusch is treated is going to be very important if we want other UAP whistleblowers to come forward and reveal the information that Grusch was only able to intimate at.

If you have a security clearance, you cannot violate that or you will be thrown in jail. This is the line that Grusch, Lue and other whistleblowers will face. It’s frustrating for us to not have the truth revealed in whole. If the Schumer UAP Disclosure Act 2023 is passed, that may be some progress for disclosure yet we will also have additional layers of bureaucracy to wade through and the truth may take even longer to emerge.

What heartens me is that most folks saw through the smear “journalism” that The Intercept regurgitated, no doubt fed by the IC or whatever arm of the Government is in bed with Omidyar’s propaganda tool.

The parallels with how the Government treats UAP whistleblowers and how they treat those seeking to expose the truth on Covid, the lockdowns, masks and the vaccines, are evident.

We are onto them and their tactics. They cannot fool us any longer.

Usual Disclaimer: All opinions in this article are my own (Justine Isernhinke) and all errors in judgment are mine alone. I do not represent any organization or company (neither human nor non-human) and my views are my own (Justine Isernhinke).

