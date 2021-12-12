I am here in San Juan, Puerto Rico staying at the Caribe Hilton this weekend to share fact-based information concerning the logic, bioethics, and “The Science” of the experimental jabs with Parents, School Officials, and Medical Care providers in response to Territorial Governor-mandated COVID-19 genetic vaccination of children. It seems that leaders of the 16,000+ physicians and medical scientists that form the International Association of Physicians and Medical Scientists and The Unity Project are needing to travel all over the United States and the world to counter the disinformation being actively promulgated by members of the Trusted News Initiative and various US, UK and European politicians who are acting more like frightened psychotic chickens than thoughtful national and world leaders. In other words, they are not doing their jobs, and need to grow both a spine AND a brain. The most charitable explanation for this behavior that I can come up with is that Fear is indeed the Mind-killer. If we were speaking casually and in person back on my farm in Virginia, I would be a bit more blunt and colorful in my assessment.

Sharing scientific truth and countering the disinformation being pushed by these organizations and Pharma sycophants is more than a full time job. The good news is that more and more information warriors are joining us, and so the hard work is being shouldered by a growing army of truth-tellers that have overcome their fear. Many months ago, Jill and I decided to dedicate our lives to protecting children from this insane propaganda campaign to mandate jabbing children with an unlicensed medical product that causes hospitalized myocarditis in one out of every 2,700 treated boys in order to protect octogenarians from a disease that healthy kids shrug off like a modest cold virus. Odd that it is often octogenarian politicians and “health leaders” (Dr. Fauci, I am looking at you) who seem to think that this is a good time to start forcing children to sacrifice their health to protect the old. And I am not going to slow down in pursuing this mission now that we seem to be making some modest headway despite the massive array of forces deployed against us.

Make no mistake, this is 21st century media warfare, and we are fighting against horizontally integrated corporate-sponsored Global Tyranny. This is likely to be the first skirmish in what will be a long war, and we are outgunned and out capitalized by far. Fortunately, here in good-old USA, we have the example, lessons learned and wisdom of a little guerrilla revolution from a few centuries ago that threw off another form of Global Tyranny driven by the madness of King George. There are many parallels. And much to be remembered and re-learned from the revolutionary citizen-politician leaders of those days. And we also have the truth as our armor and shield. “The Science” is clearly on our side. Jabbing the kids with these genetic Spike vaccines is madness.

The data are clear. Officials have reported110 Omicron cases as of Saturday in the USA. Of the 66 people for whom vaccination status has been reported, 52 were fully vaccinated and many of those had been boosted. What we don’t know is whether or not those people who have already had COVID-19 actually caught Omicron, but it was so mild that they weren’t aware of it or if prior infection conferred complete immunity. What we do know is that 78% of the people in the USA/CDC report who have contracted Omicron were vaccinated. These data also directly contradict the public relations “data” press release from Pfizer that the third jab would protect against Omicron. Clinical data ALWAYS trumps lab test data. This appears to be yet another case illustrating that Fauci/Biden parrot the Big Pharma narrative whenever possible rather than doing the job that we are paying them to do - independently analyze “The Science” and act with integrity and objectivity to protect American citizens rather than American Big Business and Big Investment firms.

There have been NO DEATHS reported anywhere in the world with Omicron, including in the USA. Now there will be, because older people, people with high co-morbidities will catch Omicron and will die. People die from the common cold too. We can expect this - do not be swayed by the fear-porn that is sure to come when these deaths happen.



Hospital rates in areas with a high percent of the Omicron variant are experiencing a drop off in hospitalizations. Due to low vaccination rates in some countries, this strongly implies that vaccination status is irrelevant with Omicron. Omicron is a more mild disease, more similar in symptoms to the common cold. Here you can see the former FDA director, and member of the board of Pfizer writing about this on twitter.

Assuming that Omicron is now the dominant variant in Botswana, lets look at the death rate in that country:



It has literally gone to zero over the past month.

Omicron is 10 times more infectious than the original variant and two times more infectious than Delta. Omicron will become the predominant strain in the USA very shortly. So, whether vaccinated or not, Omicron is more mild and will spread throughout the land. Let me write that again, all evidence shows that Omicron is much more mild and vaccinated or unvaccinated will catch this variant.

Now, let’s talk children. For all the reasons listed above, it is clear that vaccinating children now is a very bad idea. 146 million people in the USA have had SARS-CoV-2 , that is about 45% of the total population. This means 45% of children have had SARS-CoV-2, that is the virus - because children rarely get severe disease from the virus. It is the severe disease that is COVID-19. COVID-19 is the severe disease caused by the virus. Historically, children get infected by the virus.

Now that Omicron will become dominant very quickly and we know that there is a very good chance that natural infection confers better protection against Omicron and that for everyone this new variant is mild, why would we want to mandate vaccination for our healthy children?

Remember, this is what we know already before Omicron emerged:

1 in 2700 male adolescents will get pericarditis/myocarditis from the Pfizer vaccine and the event rate appears to be even higher for Moderna.

1 in 2200 will get some sort of neurological event from the vaccine (based on the curious case of Pfizer clinical trial participant Maddie de Gary).

That the adverse events in children are much higher than originally reported in the phase 3 clinical trials.

That the long term sides effects for this vaccine are unknown.

That after vaccination, there is a 3-4 week period of immunosuppression, where children (and adults) are susceptible to latent viral infections and other viruses.

Now smash these facts together with what we know about Omicron. The evidence becomes overwhelming. Not only are mandates a bad idea, but vaccinating children and young adults is too.

This is madness promoted by frightened psychotic chickens and Globalists with a pro-totalitarian bias.

Just stop. Now.

Don’t forget. Integrity, Dignity, Community. These are what we are missing, the absence of which is making us socially sick, and these are what we need to rebuild. And the children are what we are fighting for. Their tomorrows are job one.