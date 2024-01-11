<In response to our recent inquiry concerning what our paid subscribers would like to see more of in 2024, a number of replies indicated that they would like to read more from Justine Isernhinke concerning her research into the latest from the UAP community. Part 2 of her latest installment in this series follows below, which she has been working on a piece for a number of weeks now. Part 1 can be found here, and Part 2 can be found here.

The Malone Institute is a federally registered 501c3 non-profit organization, and will gratefully accept donations to support the work of Justine and our other associates and fellows - Robert>

Behind Enemy Lines (Part 2)

By Justine Isernhinke

Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, The Malone Institute

Grusch’s Opening Salvo in 2024 - an Op-Ed

As 2023 wound down, David Grusch had two back-to-back interviews on NewsNation. He was extremely annoyed and frustrated. The UAP Disclosure Act (UAPDA), Chuck Schumer’s amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act), had failed to make it into the final NDAA despite significant efforts on the part of the UAP Caucus group in Congress and Schumer and Rounds airing their frustrations on the House floor.

The UAP Disclosure Act [see: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/cowboys-and-aliens] was diluted and turned into a “flaccid, limp lettuce leaf” of legislation (Ross Coulthart’s eloquent words, not mine). The Act would have empowered an independent review board to subpoena anyone and any evidence to uncover the truth about the UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering programs that the US Government has been carrying out for the past 80+ years. The UAPDA would have empowered Congress to exercise eminent domain to repossess any exotic craft or biologics held by any defense contractor. The Act would have given us, “The People”, transparency into a dark, tightly controlled world that, until recently, was purely the subject of tin-foil hat conspiracies and Reddit forums.

Grusch called it “the greatest legislative failure in American history”.

NewsNation interview Part 1:

NewsNation Interview Part 2:

David Grusch now wants the President to use his executive authority to create the Review Panel that the UAP Disclosure Act was meant to create. The Pentagon's fears of national security leaks occurring because of the UAPDA and Review Panel is unfounded because of in his own words "panels like this already existing throughout the decades".

He also said that the Pentagon has sat on Rep. Nancy Mace's and Rep. Matt Gaetz's requests to have his clearance reinstated for a SCIF with the Armed Services Committee.

In a very recent private meeting in New York City that was leaked on Reddit, David Grusch told the audience that a UAP was in the possession of the US that had a diameter of around 40 ft, but once you went inside, it was the size of a football field. He also mentioned that the US has taken part in a fair amount of crash retrievals before 1933. He even went so far as to say that we wouldn't be surprised by what the NHI (non-human intelligence) look like, as they look like the typical grey and they aren't sure where these beings have come from.

Grusch had recently been informed that a US adversary was considering full disclosure to get out ahead of the US and that he passed this information along to the US government.

Grusch has committed to disclose first-hand knowledge that he has regarding UAP. He is going to release this information via an op-ed likely to come out in February 2024. He said his op-ed will reveal that he was part of an extremely secret program that had figured out how to track and find UAPs in our atmosphere and near earth orbit.

I have to wonder if this means that he will confirm/deny Talon Thresher. The UAP space is about pulling pieces of a larger puzzle together where we don’t know what the final picture will be.

Interestingly, Grusch also mentioned how many people know the full scope of the phenomenon to be no more then 50 people, but it wasn't clear whether this meant 50 people currently alive or 50 people ever in history. I spoke to a professor in the intelligence field that confirmed to me that there was no way no one in the US government knew about such craft but that there was going to be handful of people that absolutely would know about everything.

As I conclude this UAP update, I wanted to cover one question which is often asked - why can Grusch say some things but not others.

Why can’t he come out and completely spill the beans?

Firstly, David is a whistleblower. To benefit from the protection of the whistleblower legislation, David has to comply with the law and he has to adhere to the restrictions of the security clearance he was given. To do otherwise, risks imprisonment. If you leak US government secrets outside of the legislation, what you are doing is a leak and is not protected under law. Before David can say anything, he has to run what he wants to say or write past the Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review (DOPSR).

DOPSR manages the Department of Defense security review program, reviewing written materials both for public and controlled release. This includes official government and defense industry work products, as well as materials submitted by cleared or formerly cleared individuals pursuant to their voluntary non-disclosure agreement obligations. DOPSR also coordinates official work products with Defense enterprise stakeholders to ensure that information being released is both accurate and represents the Department’s official position.

Grusch explained it in his podcast with Rogan that when it comes to disclosing classified information, DOPSR, which makes this decision, is put in a difficult position with a lot of this. If they deny the disclosure, then it implies there is something to hide. For example, DOPSR may approve general statements such as the US has recovered a UFO, but they can’t let him say which department of the government is involved or where the craft are. His op-ed is likely with DOPSR for approval.

As this year progresses, in addition to the SCIF hearing end of this week and Grusch’s op-ed, Lue Elizondo may be releasing his book and the UAP Caucus in Congress is ramping up. We also know that there are an additional 30 whistleblowers that have given testimony and more may come to light. This aligns with what Grusch has said about others coming forward since he spoke out in June.

How this will play put out in an election year will be interesting. Grusch asks that we vote in representatives that support disclosure. And he is right.

We saw with the NDAA that the UAPDA was dropped for the most part without any transparency. It took weeks for anyone to find out what happened and we’re still not sure.

Bottom-line, there is nothing that our government should do that isn’t subject to Congressional oversight. Our elected representatives need to be in charge. Not the unelected “permanent employees”. That’s what we need to vote for.

“We the People have a right to know” - Michael Shellenberger

Link to video clip hosted on “X”.

Share

Give a gift subscription