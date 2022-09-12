Guest commentary and opinion by Jeremy Harrigan

When I think back to my childhood and all the injections I received as a kid, and then fast forward to my time served in the Army for 20 years, I can remember some of the shots I had prior to deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan involving some boosters that they told me were necessary, so of course I just stuck out my arm like a good boy or a good soldier and didn’t think much of it.

First, a quick flashback to the Pill Scene from original film “The Matrix”, from 1999: Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) offers Neo (Keanu Reeves) the choice of taking the Blue Pill or the Red Pill. If Neo took the blue pill, he could wake up in his bed and believe whatever he wanted to believe about the world he lived in, basically just living out his life going through the motions, being a good citizen, a hard worker, and always giving blind obedience to authority. But if he took the red pill, the scales would be lifted from his eyes and would come to know the truth that he was born into bondage, a slave to a system of tyranny and absolute control over human beings embedded inside a fake reality computer program called The Matrix. Out of sense of curiosity but also a leap of faith, of course Neo takes the Red Pill and he becomes a total bad-ass, and you know the rest of the story if you watched the movie and its sequels.

Sadly, so many people around the world want to continue taking the blue-pill, or are taking the blue-pill whether they even realize it or not. Sure, no government institutions or media outlets are perfect, but they must still be looking out for my well-being (they reckon to themselves), so I will keep doing what I’m told; I’m sure everything will work out just fine. Whether it is from a sense of pride, arrogance or stubborn ignorance, they continue to fall for a counterfeit, and thus bury their heads in the sand as time marches on.

Now, having been red-pilled for over ten years when it comes to the greed and corruption of Big Pharma, especially when it comes to the push to vaccinate the world in general, it seems this unbridled Covid booster campaign just keeps gaining speed. The other day, I went to the coronavirus.house.gov press releases webpage and was blown away by a statement Rep. James E. Clyburn, Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued following a statement after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech single dose bivalent coronavirus vaccines for use as a booster at least two months following primary or booster vaccination for virtually all Americans 12 and older by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You can read the statement HERE. The narrative still gets pushed forward, and the drug manufactures still receive impetuous, lavish praise.

Summary of key points:

COVID-19 vaccine boosters have been generating a lot of controversy

COVID-19 vaccine boosters have not undergone any human trials, not even on mice

The expected harms caused by the boosters likely outweigh any benefits to public health

Mandated Booster Shots Cause More Harm Than Good

Despite the narrative surrounding Rep Clyburn’s statement which continues to brainwash blue-pilled America, I had to a double-take and read again the part where the FDA is authorizing this new single dose bivalent coronavirus vaccines for use as a booster at least two months following primary or booster vaccination. Are you kidding me? The booster I had two months ago is no good, and now they are telling me I need another one? What the heck is going on here? Most fully-vaccinated should have an easy time remembering whether they had the first shot, or had their first two shots with 4-6 weeks between each one. But I suppose there are those out there who may be asking themselves “Wait a minute, gosh how many boosters have I had now, gee I’ve lost count”. In Canada, public health authorities are suggesting Canadians will need COVID-19 vaccines every 90 days. It just goes on and on.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, it’s full speed ahead with the booster protocol, who stated on CBC this week “We don’t have time to do a clinical trial because we need to get the vaccine out now,” pointing to how about 400 Americans are dying per day with COVID-19 and thousands of others are in hospitals with the disease. Dr. Harvey Risch, a professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, said that Fauci’s comments were hypocritical because randomized, controlled trials (RCTs) were required for the original vaccines, when the mortality of the virus was much higher. You can find the rest of what Dr. Risch had to say in response to Dr. Fauci, who is echoing other top U.S. officials, including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, on this page.

When is the world going to wake up and begin to realize some very basic, rational common-sense arguments: if social distancing works, why do we need masks?’ If masks work, why do we need social distancing? If both social distancing and masks work, why do we need to take a vaccine? If the vaccines work, why do we need social distancing and masks combined or if the original first two jabs worked and were really that good, why would anyone need boosters, even if they considered themselves to be high-risk? And this far into the pandemic, if my last booster did some necessary clean up or repair from the injection I had before that, why then do I need another booster? And another? And yet another?

Voluntary boosters are one thing, but when mandates are superimposed onto boosters such as on our college campuses right now, our young people become most vulnerable. Any young college student who already considers themselves fully-vaccinated are in peril. They may feel compelled or directed to undergo boosters just to enroll and start fall classes. It’s a trap, because there is no recourse for vaccine-injured young adults—the very people who will be running our country in generations to come. Other repercussions from these mandates on our young people are becoming more widespread and will have lasting effects.

In Canada, Justin Trudeau is threatening that COVID tyranny will return this fall if 90% booster shot compliance isn’t achieved. In other words, OBEY OR BE LOCKED DOWN…again! With summer about to close in, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already threatening to reinstate more lockdowns, mask mandates, and “vaccine” requirements for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) if not enough Canadians voluntarily line up for the latest “booster” jab. And he expects maximum compliance.

In a statement he provided to the press inside what appeared to be a hospital room, Trudeau argued that Covid is “not done with us yet,” even though the vast majority of the world is done with it. “We might want to be done with it, but it’s still around,” Trudeau stated. “And yes, we have a lot more tools, a lot more understanding, a lot more knowledge on how to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. But we also know that as winter comes, and as people get pushed back indoors, there is a real risk of another serious wave of covid.” The only solution to that potential “wave,” according to Trudeau, is “to ensure that everyone is up to date on their vaccinations,” otherwise provinces will have to “make decisions about restrictions and mandates.”

“The recommendation is you should be up to date on your vaccinations if you have had a dose within six months,” Trudeau added. “Everyone who has been a while since their vaccinations should look at the fact that we have new vaccines coming out this month that are tailored against Omicron that will provide better protection, and everyone should get out and get vaccinated.”

“If we are able to hit that 80, 85, 90 percent of Canadians up to date in their vaccinations, we’ll have a much better winter with much less need for the kinds of restrictions and rules that were so problematic for everyone over the past years,” he went on to blab.

“But every step of the way, government’s responsibility is to keep people safe, to prevent our health care systems from getting overwhelmed, and that’s where individuals choosing to make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations with these new vaccines is going to help us all.”

You can watch Trudeau say these crazy things here.

The Freedom Convoy trucker protest is when I really started tuning in to what Justin Trudeau was saying, how he was behaving and the tyrannical decisions he began making. Trudeau has been on an extreme tyranny kick the past few years, and really seems to be enjoying himself and his ability to impose whatever nightmarish scenario he wishes with seemingly minimal pushback from Canadians.

He invoked the Emergencies Act (passed by Parliament way back in 1988) and shut down people’s bank accounts, not just of the truckers but even those who supported and aided the truckers. I would suspect Trudeau is going to be met with resistance from the people if he thinks another round of plandemic theater is justified. In the video above Trudeau uses a mixture of wild hand gestures, frequent bug eyes, and spastic verbal inflections which show how truly deranged this manchurian candidate with a dictator complex is becoming.

With the booster rollout already unfolding, we can expect the medical tyranny dial to be turned to maximum this fall and winter. Perhaps this booster obsession may finally turn on the light bulb for the masses who have lined up willingly to take the initial 2-3 jabs, that they would come to their senses and say enough is enough—no boosters for me, something is just not right here.

And by the way, they are not booster doses anymore. It’s an ‘updated vaccine’ and you will need it 8 weeks after your last shot, or so says the White House. Inconveniently, the FDA specifically calls these products “updated boosters”, but corporate media will be quite glad to use the language recommended by noted immunologist and vaccinologist Dr. Karine Jean-Pierre, who currently serves as the Chief spokesperson for the executive branch of the United States government.

