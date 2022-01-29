Joe Rogan CANCELED over Robert Malone?!

It used to be lauded in society that when you fall down, you get back up. When you fail, you try again. When you get a game over screen, you hit continue. The idea of persistence and perseverance was desirable, but now, after a generation of “everyone gets a trophy” -the idea of failure is incomprehensible. When you’ve lived your entire life being told you are special and can do no wrong, what do you do when you enter the real world only to find out you are average at best? The answer is, you tear everyone who is better than you down. You rig the game. You change the rules. After all, you are special, you deserve it, just like mommy and daddy told you.

Honestly, the message in the above video is not all about “me” and Joe Rogan. It is about censorship and propaganda. We just happen to be the poster children right now, as the censors seem to be particularly triggered by us. I guess that means we are “on target...”

During the anti-mandate march in DC last weekend, Dr. Richard Urso held up the pages of the 17,000 physician signatures of the declaration. Those signatures have been verified by an independent auditor. For some reason, not a single main stream media outlet mentioned those signatures. I wonder why? (insert sarcasm).

This Virginia AG Legal Opinion Shreds University COVID Jab Mandates, By Shawn Fleetwood. January 28, 2022

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares delivered a legal opinion on Friday arguing that state universities do not possess the authority to require students to receive the COVID jab as a condition for enrollment or attendance of in-person classes.

Images from the Virginia AG opinion are pasted below:

“School-Mask Wars” The New York Post. By Rich Lowry. January 27, 2022

The people in contemporary America who most pride themselves on their alleged commitment to science and public health are also the most superstitious and immune to evidence. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the debate over masking kids at school — an ongoing, flagrant example of collective irrationality. The supporters of mask mandates are fired by a righteous certainty that if a child comes to school unmasked, his or her school and community are at risk of a devastating outbreak of COVID; that parents who don’t want to mask their kids are selfish and uncaring boobs who need to turn off Fox News; that public officials who block mask mandates, or carve out exemptions for objecting parents, have blood on their hands. The mask proponents either have no idea that the United States is an international outlier in its school mask mandates (neither the European health authority nor the World Health Organization go as far as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and that there’s next to no evidence for public-health benefits. Or they simply don’t care because they are too attached to the theater of masked-up kids, in some jurisdictions even while they are outside for recess.

After Omicron, some scientists foresee 'a period of quiet'. Science. 2022 Jan 28;375(6579):366-367. doi: 10.1126/science.ada0537. Epub 2022 Jan 27. PMID: 35084967.

“We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before COVID-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Hans Kluge, director of the European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO), recently said in an interview. In the United Kingdom, where the Omicron wave crested early, many restrictions were scheduled to be dropped this week, including mandatory masks in public indoor spaces and COVID-19 vaccination passes. The optimism is shared—although couched in caveats—even by some scientists and public health experts who have stressed the risks of the pandemic from the start and implored politicians to take stricter action. “We have reached a bit of a turning point,” says Devi Sridhar, a global health expert at the University of Edinburgh and an outspoken critic of the U.K. government’s past COVID-19 policies. Not only has the Omicron wave crested in several countries, but its toll has been smaller than feared. And the wave of infections has likely boosted immunity at the population level, which means future waves may wreak even less havoc.

Oops. Well, that celebration was short lived.

So much for director of the European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge’s powers of prognostication…

The latest Covid variant is 1.5 times more contagious than omicron and already circulating in almost half of U.S. states

Per CNBC:

The omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original omicron strain, according to Danish scientists.

The U.K. Health Security Agency on Friday said BA.2 has a “substantial” growth advantage over the original omicron, known as BA.1.

Nearly half of U.S. states have confirmed the presence of BA.2 with at least 127 known cases nationwide as of Friday.

The World Health Organization has not labeled BA.2 a variant of concern. However, WHO officials have repeatedly warned that new variants will arise as omicron spreads across the world at an unprecedented rate. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, warned on Tuesday that the next Covid will variant be more transmissible. “The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating,” Van Kerkhove said. “The big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe.” Lillebaek said there is not enough data yet to determine whether BA.2 is able to reinfect people who caught the original omicron. However, prior infection would likely provide some crossover immunity to BA.2.

