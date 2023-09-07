By now, we probably have all heard about the Silver Spring Maryland elementary school that has put N95 masks back on children attending the school, and the same school district says that this same protocol that requires masking for an unknown threshold of cases will be put in place for other schools in the district. It was a total of 3 nine year old children that tested positive. Now, we all know about the Cochrane meta analysis study that shows that even N95 masks have limited value and that N95 masks cause significant CO2 toxicity.

Putting N95s on children fits the definition of child abuse.

A recent paper published, titled “Possible toxicity of chronic carbon dioxide exposure associated with face mask use, particularly in pregnant women, children and adolescents - A scoping review” (Heliyon 2023 Apr;9(4):Epub 2023 Mar 3) had this to say about toxicities associated with mask use for children and pregnant women:

Conclusions: A significant rise in carbon dioxide occurring while wearing a mask is scientifically proven in many studies, especially for N95-masks due to their higher deadspace and breathing resistance. Fresh air has around 0.04% CO 2 while masks bear a possible chronic exposure to low level carbon dioxide of 1.41–3.2% CO 2 of the inhaled air in reliable human experiments. Animal experimental data shows deleterious proven effects of elevated CO 2 of inhaled air in the long term with threshold values of above 0.3%, 0.5% and 0.8% (Neuron destruction, impaired memory and learning, increased anxiety, destruction of cells in testes, stillbirth, and birth defects). The risk for children's mental development starts at levels of above 0.3%, to adolescent male sexual development at levels of above 0.5% , as well as to unborn life at levels of above 0.8% resulting in reduced cognitive performance, reduced fertility and stillbirths. There is circumstantial evidence that popular mask use may be related to current observations of a significant rise of 28% to 33% in stillbirths worldwide and a reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance of two full standard deviations in scores in children born during the pandemic.

Let’s be very clear, there is documented evidence that verbal motor and overall cognitive performance in children born during the pandemic and also in school aged children subjected to pandemic “public health” policies is much lower. How much of this in children could be from the daily eight or more hours of mask use during school and day care? Federally funded school programs have required mask used on all children, except babies, right up until Sept 2022. It is clear that these will return if the CDC deems that COVID-19 positivity tests reach a certain threshold.

I hope that every parent in that Silver Spring school puts a “stay at home order” on their kids until this mandate is rescinded. That every parent who is confronted with another mask mandate does not allow their children to return to that school until the mandate is lifted. It is only through resistance from ordinary folk that we can change this.

Furthermore, as the CDC again requires more testing in hospitals, schools and workplaces, cases counts will rise. Once that happens, we can expect more mask mandates on airplanes, trains and public spaces. These are hard to resist - we have to travel for work. We have vacations planned. We have places to go and we need to go into public buildings. How do we fight this?

"We tried mask mandates once in this country. They failed to control the spread of respiratory viruses, violated basic bodily freedom, and set our fellow citizens against one another," -Senator JD Vance

Senator JD Vance is introducing legislation to prevent federal officials from enforcing masks mandates in schools and on airplanes. Please contact your Senator and let him or her know that you support Senator Vance’s “The Freedom to Breathe Act” to protect us from mask mandates. This is particularly important to contact both your democratic and republican senators - we need this bill to be passed, and in today’s Senate environment that will require bipartisan support.

EXCLUSIVE: Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance will introduce legislation Tuesday to crackdown on the ability by the federal government or commercial airlines to force Americans into wearing face masks amid a string of new coronavirus variants. Titled the Freedom to Breathe Act, the legislation, if passed and signed into law, would prevent President Biden and federal agencies from implementing face mask requirements for public transit passengers or students in schools until Dec. 31, 2024. Additionally, Vance's office said the measure would prevent federal spending from being used to propose face mask requirements or force Americans to wear face coverings.

Vance's office said the bill would:

Prohibit any federal official, including the President, from issuing an order requiring individuals to wear a mask or other face covering on any passenger flight in the U.S. national airspace system, on public transit, or in school (primary, secondary, and colleges);

Block Commercial Air Carriers, public transit authorities, and all educational institutions from refusing service to anyone who declines to wear a mask or other face covering;

Prevent the Secretary of Health and Human Services from requiring plane or train passengers and students to wear a mask or face covering in response to a public health emergency;

Restrict federal spending to propose, establish, implement, or enforce a mask requirement on airline and public transit passengers and students;

Require all agencies issue new and revised guidance within 90 days of enactment to implement the law and preempt all other laws or guidance contrary to the Act

