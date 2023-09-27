I truly was not going to write about Fauci or the virus today. But… the news keeps rolling in.

The House Select Sub-committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic dropped a bombshell yesterday:

"Dr. Fauci was escorted into CIA headquarters... without a record to entry to participate in the analysis to "influence" the (CIA) Agency's review..." - House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Wow! So, basically Fauci impeded a CIA investigation or helped in a CIA cover-up because of the crimes he committed. That is clear because the CIA reported early on that the virus was not man-made and a DNI report generated about the origins of the virus also claimed it was most likely not man-made - that the virus jumped from animals to humans naturally in the wild. This is false. Most likely, Fauci knew and lied to the CIA. Either that, or the CIA lied and Fauci assisting the CIA in generating that lie.

Either way, Fauci must be prosecuted. There must by an independent inquiry with a special prosecutor - separate from the DOJ. Congress must authorize a special prosecutor now and continue on with their own investigations. It is time for a prosecutor to step in, so charges can be filed.

"The entire Intelligence Community has been consistently providing critical support to U.S. policymakers and those responding to the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China…The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified." -the ODNI said in a statement (2020)

From the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) report

We know which agencies publicly admitted that the virus was man-made. They are the Energy Department and the FBI, whose stance has been that the coronavirus likely spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory.

However, the ever-changing intelligence reports from the DNI now claim the following (June, 2023):

Do remember what the first rule of fifth-gen warfare is?

Confuse the mind.

Conflicting time-lines, conflicting reports, conflicting agencies, conflicting conclusions from our intelligence agencies include:

Animal origins: Bats

Animal origins: Pangolins

Animal origins: Snakes

100% agreement that the species isn’t known, but it is of animal origin

Then - Made by China - released by mistake

Wolf-dogs

Am I missing another animal? Another theory that doesn’t involve the USA?

But to my knowledge, no intelligence agency has made the obvious conclusion that this virus was made and funded by the US government. That the USA contracted with WIV for this gain-of-function (laughably duel-use research) because such research was banned in the USA.

Because that would also mean that the USA was responsible for massive amounts of morbidity and mortality.

However, there is that theory that came from a leaked document to Project Veritas, that blamed NAID and not DARPA (DoD) for the funding of the gain-of-function research. But of course, that leaked report came from the DoD… Which turned out, that report was wrong. Because DTRA (DoD) DID help fund this research. Is your head spinning yet? You can’t make this stuff up.

Confuse the mind, confuse the battlefield.

Congress needs to investigate now.

But the story doesn’t stop here…

Matt Taibbi, Alex Gutentab and Michael Shellenberger put even more of the puzzle pieces together:

The former director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the US government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, visited CIA headquarters to “influence” its review of COVID-19 origins, the House Oversight Committee reported yesterday. Last month, Committee Chair Brad Wenstrup made headlines when he revealed that seven CIA analysts “with significant scientific expertise” on the agency’s COVID-19 Discovery Team (CDT) received performance bonuses after changing a report to downplay concerns about a possible lab origin of the virus. Now, a months-long investigation by Racket and Public, which included interviews with the CIA whistleblower behind last month’s revelations and others in a position to know, reveals that Fauci not only visited the CIA but also pushed the controversial “Proximal Origin of SARS CoV-2” paper, published by Nature Medicine, in meetings at the State Department and the White House. Previous reporting already showed that Fauci “prompted” the “Proximal Origin” paper, according to its authors. Lead author Kristian Andersen expressed grave doubts about the natural origin theory even months after Nature Medicine published the paper. And they described themselves as pressured by “higher ups,” referring to individuals in the White House and other government agencies. Now, the new information from multiple sources, including a CIA whistleblower, a senior government investigator, and a senior official, suggests a broad effort by Fauci to go agency by agency, from the White House to the State Department to the CIA, in an effort to steer government officials away from looking into the possibility that COVID-19 escaped from a lab. “Fauci’s expert opinions were a significant consideration and were part of our classified assessment,” said the CIA whistleblower, a decorated and long-serving CIA officer with expertise in Asia. “His opinion substantially altered the conclusions that were subsequently drawn.” Fauci had reasons to push scientists and intelligence analysts to believe the virus had a zoonotic origin since his agency had issued a grant to fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China. The Wenstrup press release noted that the whistleblower’s information suggested Fauci was escorted in “without record of entry.” According to the CIA whistleblower, the CIA purposely did not “badge” Fauci in and out of the building so as to hide any record that he had been there. “Fauci came to our building, to promote the natural origin of the virus,” the CIA whistleblower said. “He knew what was going on. I mean, you see all the redacted documents that are coming out. He was covering his ass and he was trying to do it with the Intel community… I know he came multiple times and he was treated like a rockstar by the Weapons and Counter Proliferation Mission Center. And, he pushed the Kristian Anderson paper.”

More Fauci news: A few members of Congress are working to defund Anthony Fauci’s hugely expansive and expensive tax payer funded security detail.

U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (R) introduced a bill in Congress this week that would eliminate federal money being used for Fauci’s security detail.

The bill is titled “To prohibit the use of Federal funds for security protection for the former Director of the NAID who served between January 1984 and December 2022”.

Other co-sponsors include: Rep Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), Rep Barry Moore (R-AL) and Rep. Mike Rodgers (R-AL).

Please ask your congress-person to consider co-sponsoring.

Other COVID-19 Science News:

Abstract

The association between coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination and vaginal bleeding among nonmenstruating women is not well studied. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health followed several cohorts throughout the pandemic and early performed a systematic data collection of self-reported unexpected vaginal bleeding in nonmenstruating women. Among 7725 postmenopausal women, 7148 perimenopausal women, and 7052 premenopausal women, 3.3, 14.1, and 13.1% experienced unexpected vaginal bleeding during a period of 8 to 9 months, respectively. In postmenopausal women, the risk of unexpected vaginal bleeding (i.e., postmenopausal bleeding) in the 4 weeks after COVID-19 vaccination was increased two- to threefold, compared to a prevaccination period. The corresponding risk of unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination was increased three- to fivefold in both nonmenstruating peri- and premenopausal women. In the premenopausal women, Spikevax was associated with at 32% increased risk as compared to Comirnaty. Our results must be confirmed in future studies.

Those of us following the science, already knew that a minority of post-menopausal women have unexpected bleeding after receiving the jab. That fact that the highly cited journal Science Advances now feels free to publish such results in interesting.

More signs that the narrative of “safe and effective” is crumbling.

The recent study posted below shows more evidence that pseudouridine modified mRNA (which does not quickly degrade) is being found in the breast milk of nursing mothers after vaccination.

Our model proposes that following intramuscular administration, the LNPs containing the vaccine mRNA are likely carried to mammary glands via hematogenous or lymphatic transport. The LNPs will release their mRNA content into the cytosol of the mammary gland cells, and a portion of this mRNA will be recruited, packaged, and released in the BM (breast milk)…

The good news in that in this study, the authors did not detect lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in the breast milk.

The bad news - 10 out of the 20 inoculations in 13 women were found to have trace amounts of mRNA 45 hours post injection.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider subscribing.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

(If I could only get this idea into the heads of some of the scientists and public health officials that I used to be friends with…).