We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended.
Thank you for your gift and courage, Michael Leunig.
The vaccine is working so well that fully vaxxed Bill Gates and the wife of the CEO of Pfizer just got COVID! Well done!
JP Sears: “Is the supreme court going to overturn Roe v Wade? Are you going to lose your right to abortion? Here's everything you need to know...”
(on Rumble)
Even if you have never heard of him, Frank Zappa had this entire theater written as a song.
So to give the ghost of Frank some lasting applause of his crystal ball, I'll post it here.
1973 was a very good year for many. But not in the mind of Frank Zappa and "The Slime"!
I am gross and perverted
I'm obsessed 'n deranged
I have existed for years
But very little has changed
I'm the tool of the Government
And industry too
For I am destined to rule
And regulate you
I may be vile and pernicious
But you can't look away
I make you think I'm delicious
With the stuff that I say
I'm the best you can get
Have you guessed me yet?
I'm the slime oozin' out
From your TV set
You will obey me while I lead you
And eat the garbage that I feed you
Until the day that we don't need you
Don't go for help, no one will heed you
Your mind is totally controlled
It has been stuffed into my mold
And you will do as you are told
Until the rights to you are sold
That's right, folks . . .
Don't touch that dial
Well, I am the slime from your video
Oozin' along on your livin' room floor
I am the slime from your video
Can't stop the slime, people, lookit me go!
Remember when they shut down most all of the medical/dental clinics for Covscam1.
But allowed all the abortion clinics to remain open as essential. Yeah, that memory!