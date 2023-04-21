If God wanted us to vote, he would have given us candidates. ~Jay Leno~
The problem with political jokes is they get elected. ~Henry Cate, VII~
We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office. ~Aesop~
If we got one-tenth of what was promised to us in these State of the Union speeches, there wouldn't be any inducement to go to heaven. ~Will Rogers~
Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge even where there is no river. ~Nikita Khrushchev~
Why pay money to have your family tree traced; go into politics and your opponents will do it for you. ~Author unknown~
If a monkey were to hoard more bananas than he could eat in a lifetime, while at the same time watching all the other monkeys starve, scientists would want to study that monkey to see what was wrong with him.
However if he were a human, we would put him on the cover of Forbes magazine.
It could probably be shown by facts and figures that there is no distinctly native criminal class except Congress. - Mark Twain
Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it. - Mark Twain
The difference between a Republican and a Democrat is the Democrat is a cannibal they have to live off each other, while the Republicans, why, they live off the Democrats. - Will Rogers
The whole modern world has divided itself into Conservatives and Progressives. The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of the Conservatives is to prevent the mistakes from being corrected. - G.K. Chesterton