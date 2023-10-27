More Halloween Tips:
When I heard Brad perform this song for the first time during a house party in Austria last December, I was blown away. It is a classic.
Jill and I are off to an early start.
It is 6:00 AM and I have already fed the horses, as Olivia, our farm manager, has the day off today in preparation for our traveling to California and Dallas next week.
We are about to get into the car to head to DC. We are going to hear Governor DeSantis speak as well as have a discussion at the Heritage Foundation (co-hosted by Epoch Times) at 9:30 AM. Then it is a rush back to the farm for a 1:30 PM broadcast with Charlie Kirk on the adulteration issues.
Another busy day!
The cat herder right on the money (and a really cute cartoon). If Johnson can pull the fractious Republicans together he is truly a miracle worker.
A bald man with a wooden leg gets invited to a Halloween party.
He doesn't know what costume to wear in order to not draw attention to his head or his leg, and he has a month to prepare so he writes to a costume company to explain his problem. A few days later he receives a package with the following letter:
"Dear Sir: Please find enclosed a complimentary pirate's costume. The handkerchief can cover your bald head if you'd like, and with your wooden leg you will be a great pirate.
Very truly yours, Faye's Costumes"
The man thinks this is terrible because they have just emphasized his wooden leg, and so he writes a letter of complaint. A week goes by and he receives another package and a letter, which says:
"Dear Sir: We are quite sorry about the misunderstanding. Please find enclosed a monk costume. The long robe will cover your wooden leg, and with your bald head you will really look the part.
Very truly yours, Faye's Costumes"
Now the man is really upset, since they have gone from using his wooden leg to using his bald head! So again he writes the company another letter of complaint, being particularly nasty about how they've failed to meet both conditions with their previous attempts. The next week he gets a much smaller package and a note, which reads:
"Dear Sir: You will find enclosed a bottle of molasses. Pour the molasses over your bald head, stick your wooden leg up your ass, and go as a caramel apple.
Very truly yours, Faye's Costumes"
