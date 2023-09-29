This story didn’t really make main stream news for some reason.

This week, Biden’s dog bit another secret service agent. We all remember that “Major” bit people before. So, again -in the White House? Well, actually no. Biden gave that dog away in 2021.

This is a NEW dog - a dog named “Commander” - that was born in 2021. This is the Eleventh biting incident that we KNOW of from this young dog. In the four month period from October 2022 to January 2023, there were TEN biting “incidents” - sending one person to the hospital. They went to the hospital, AFTER medical treatment was performed at the White House. We only know this because Judicial Watch did a FOIA for that time period to discover if bites had occurred. These bites were from a one year old dog.

It is probably safe to assume that if there were TEN incidents in that four month period, there are other bites that we don’t know about.

THIS IS THE BIDEN’S SECOND DOG THAT WE KNOW OF THAT HAS TURNED EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE.

This is not normal.

Dogs that bite without warning is usually because fear aggression.

Unlike most other types of dog aggression, fear aggression in dogs has no warning signs. Because they will react only when they think that there is no other option but to defend themselves, these dogs won’t growl, bare their teeth, or snarl before they nip at their source of fear. In most cases, this behavior is caused by a trauma in the dog’s past.

Fear aggression is often caused by abuse (for instance, a dog getting physically punished or mistreated).

The fact that this is at least the SECOND dog that has developed aggression is not a good look for the Biden family.

No one should have to work in an environment where there is a large, aggressive dog that is biting lots of people so hard that it is sending people to the hospital.

In a normal situation (err.. that means you or I or anyone else), a police report would have been filed about an aggressive dog that drew blood long ago -particularly if someone ended up in the hospital. There would have been a hearing or a court case. A county official or judge would order such a dog euthanized as soon as a history of multiple bites was documented.

Heck, such a story would have made the local newspapers. Ten dog bites in a four month period!

What is wrong with these people? Responsible pet owners do not allow their dogs to bite at least eleven people! Seriously - I hope a presidential nominee takes this up as campaign issue.

More news about Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi that the Canadian Parliament honored and gave a standing ovation to this month. In 2007, Hunka was bestowed with the Medal of Merit from the Canadian Congress of Ukrainians…

And now for a new peer reviewed paper - just published!

Commun Med. 2023 Sep 26;3(1):118.

doi: 10.1038/s43856-023-00346-1.

Conclusions: Our work highlights how hospital visits from alcohol- and substance-related disorders are currently impacted by elevated temperatures and could be further affected by rising temperatures resulting from climate change.

I thought it might be fun to show a few more correlations, for which the author used real data, mathmatics, statistics and science to compile!

I think you get the general idea…

