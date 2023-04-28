Share this postFriday Funnies: No Coming Back from Thatrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFriday Funnies: No Coming Back from ThatThe unravelling.Robert W Malone MD, MSApr 28, 2023931Share this postFriday Funnies: No Coming Back from Thatrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther70ShareWho is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.Share(On Rumble) Give a gift subscription931Share this postFriday Funnies: No Coming Back from Thatrwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther70SharePreviousNext
If only they weren't all true.
Regarding unraveling institutions, y’all might like my argument this morning at the federalist warning everyone to start vetting their kids’ doctors, if you haven’t already, before it’s too late…
https://thefederalist.com/2023/04/28/prescription-for-parents-vet-your-childs-doctors-they-no-longer-deserve-your-trust/