

The influx of immigrants isn’t happening just to “blue cities,” it is happening all over the USA.

For instance, the historic little city near where we live has had a huge increase of immigrants in the last six months. Most are from central American, basically Guatemala. But there has nothing in the local papers about his major shift in demographics.



According to the Virginia Department of Education in February, 2023 - Culpeper county has seen a 82% increase in English language learners in the past five years. Culpeper is a working town and had a fair number of immigrants prior to the past six months, so this newest influx is a huge increase.

Is this happening in your town or city? Most likely it is…

“For only the second time in U.S. history, the unpublished DHS data shows, annual migrant apprehensions along the U.S. southern border surpassed 2 million. The data pertained to fiscal year 2023, which ended this weekend. The 2.2 million total of migrant apprehensions in fiscal year 2022 remains the highest-ever annual tally” (CBS News).

American culture can not assimilate this number of people this fast. And frankly, keeping our open spaces open is important to the qualities of our lives. More fast growing cities and suburbs is not good for community, our way of life or for our vulnerable ecosystems.

It is also a question of where our tax dollars are going to go.

Do we want to pay for a quality education for children or more English as a second language teachers for children that have just entered the country?

Do we want better roads and infrastructure or more money to the “welfare state”.

Do we want the government to pay the deficit down - or do we want the US to go into more debt to pay to incorporate and feed/house more and more immigrants into our country?

This is one reason why next election is so critical.

This is not a “far-right” issue, this is a saving America issue.

