What an awesome Hate in the Union speech. Obama’s third term has been an unmitigated homerun!!!
*We now have a third world government
*We now have a third world economy
*We now have third world borders
*We now have third world debt
*We now have third world inflation
*We now have third world justice system
*We now have third world medical
*We now have third world fbi/cia
*And last but certainly not least We now have a third world Dictator.
FOUR MORE YEARS!!!!!
Haha, "a gun has ONLY one trigger"
ROTFLMAO