Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
More upside down world, as modern medicine now appears to be run by hospital administrators, guided by “feelings”.
“UF Health Erasing Differences Between Male and Female in Lab Test Results for “Inclusivity”
“Patients will die as a result,” a UF Health whistleblower told The Florida Standard.”
Florida Standard, April 13, 2023
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — A confidential source with direct knowledge of University of Florida Health’s laboratory practices tells The Florida Standard that the lab will stop differentiating between male and female ranges on diagnostic tests in the interest of “inclusivity.”
The University of Florida Health employee spoke to The Florida Standard under the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal.
“When you go to the doctor and get your blood drawn and we look at the results to see if they are normal or if something is wrong, some reference ranges are the same for everyone – but many are separate ranges for men and women. This is based on biology,” the whistleblower says.
Laboratory testing is used as an essential tool for diagnosing health conditions, many of which are specific to the sex of the patient.
“THE WAVE OF THE FUTURE”
But this is changing at University of Florida Health. According to the whistleblower, laboratory staff was recently informed by the chemistry supervisor that they are to work with one range only – a combined one that is supposed to apply to both male and female patients.
“He said that it was in the name of being ‘inclusive,’ so we don’t differentiate between genders – so we don’t discriminate against trans patients and so on,” the employee tells The Florida Standard.
Neil Oliver nails it. He says exactly what I feel. I have recently said that in my teens, 20,s, 30’s, etc I was too busy to care and to see what was happening around me. I voted cluelessly, not really understanding who and what I voted for. Raising my kids, working, making sure we had enough money, and socializing is what my life consisted of. Now as a grandparent, my eyes are wide open. I wonder why my adult children have health issues, why so many have diabetes, what is being taught in public schools. I fear for my children and grandchildren. The future looks bleak and I wish they would OPEN THEIR EYES, to what I see. Sadly they are in the same cycle as I was. Working, raising kids, vacationing, partying. I pray daily that their eyes will be opened much sooner than mine were. Where we are headed in this country and all over the world is disheartening. I do see a glimmer of hope that people are awakening to what is truly going on.
I am just amazed on how absurd this UF policy is. I am a Med tech and you have to have those ranges - yes, it is biology. men and women have different reference ranges. What is wrong with these people? How many people will be harmed or killed because of this insanity?