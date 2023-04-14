Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Give a gift subscription

More upside down world, as modern medicine now appears to be run by hospital administrators, guided by “feelings”.

Florida Standard, April 13, 2023

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — A confidential source with direct knowledge of University of Florida Health’s laboratory practices tells The Florida Standard that the lab will stop differentiating between male and female ranges on diagnostic tests in the interest of “inclusivity.”

The University of Florida Health employee spoke to The Florida Standard under the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal.

“When you go to the doctor and get your blood drawn and we look at the results to see if they are normal or if something is wrong, some reference ranges are the same for everyone – but many are separate ranges for men and women. This is based on biology,” the whistleblower says.

Laboratory testing is used as an essential tool for diagnosing health conditions, many of which are specific to the sex of the patient.

“THE WAVE OF THE FUTURE”

But this is changing at University of Florida Health. According to the whistleblower, laboratory staff was recently informed by the chemistry supervisor that they are to work with one range only – a combined one that is supposed to apply to both male and female patients.

“He said that it was in the name of being ‘inclusive,’ so we don’t differentiate between genders – so we don’t discriminate against trans patients and so on,” the employee tells The Florida Standard.