Assisted Euthanasia in Canada is called the “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) program. Assisted death first became legal in Canada in June 2016, but only for those whose death was reasonably foreseeable.

In the beginning of 2021, the law was further amended to include those suffering from a “grievous and irremediable condition whose death was not reasonably foreseeable”. According to the government - in 2022, there were 13,241 assisted deaths reported in Canada.

Here are the raw numbers of assisted suicides since the program’s inception, according to MAiD reports.

Even the United Nations is alarmed, and has stated that a government assisting people with dying for non-terminal conditions contravenes Article 10 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The statistics for the administration of death are shocking.

At some point, if there had been a “backlog” of people requesting medically assisted deaths, the numbers should have leveled off or even gone down. Instead government assisted suicides are rising. In 2022, the majority of written requests (13,102 or 81.4%) resulted in the administration of death.

Medically assisted deaths constituted 4.1% of all deaths in Canada in 2022, according to the government’s report.

Another Canadian government report issued this year specifically addressed the assisted deaths (MAID) of minors, and has recommended the following:

In reading the above text, it appears that the government has an interest in minors in the child welfare system and assisted death. Why the government should be interested in that causes many red flags. As disabled children and children with terminal diseases, such as cancer, are a huge financial burden to government, the fact that the Canadian government is specifically listing children already in the welfare system is tone deaf at best.

The thing about assisted suicide, and let’s call it what it is - is that government has a conflict of interest. Once they step in, it is truly a slippery slope.

But it gets worse, because the MAiD program is being run by the very same activists who pushed through the 2016 law in the first place/

The federal government chose a right-to-die advocacy group to help implement its medical assistance in dying legislation. It’s a classic case of regulatory capture, otherwise known as letting the foxes guard the henhouse. In the “Fourth annual report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada 2022,” the federal government devoted several paragraphs of praising to the Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers (CANMAP). “Since its inception in 2017, (CAMAP) has been and continues to be an important venue for information sharing among health-care professionals and other stakeholders involved in MAID,” reads the report. With $3.3 million in federal funding, “CAMAP has been integral in creating a MAID assessor/provider community of practice, hosts an annual conference to discuss emerging issues related to the delivery of MAID and has developed several guidance materials for health-care professionals.” Six clinicians in British Columbia formed CAMAP, a national non-profit association, in October 2016. These six right-to-die advocates published clinical guidelines for MAID in 2017, without seriously consulting other physician organizations. The guidelines educate clinicians on their “professional obligation to (bring) up MAID as a care option for patients, when it is medically relevant and they are likely eligible for MAID.” CAMAP’s guidelines apply to Canada’s 96,000 physicians, 312,000 nurses and the broader health-care workforce of two-million Canadians, wherever patients are involved.

The death ritual in Logan’s Run comes to mind. Creepy yes - but government always knows best… right?

Obviously, the Canadian government would never stoop so low as to consider targeted killing of “old” people…

But what about? -

Vulnerable people?

Drug addiction?

Yes - as drug addiction is a form of mental illness, killing drug addicts is also being seriously considered. I mean, it would be for “their own good”. That way, they couldn’t die of an overdose? <insert sarcasm>.

What about homelessness?

Has the sitting Canadian government become a death cult? What do you think about the ethics of all of this?

