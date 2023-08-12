“I am being hunted down right now, like an animal” “Mr. Kennedy, I beg of you to please talk to Dr. Robert Malone and not have me killed” Karen Kingston of “The Kingston Report” substack, which has over 50,000 subscribers, posted online on GETTR on July 23, 2023 (40 minutes total). Recorded and posted from Mexico.

Today’s essay is not one that I have looked forward to writing, but apparently it has to be done. Like extracting a rotting tooth, painful but necessary. Bottom line, as I previously predicted a hate cult has developed, and is now being exploited for fifth generation warfare purposes.

As some of you may know, I write about fifth generation warfare from the point of view of someone who has been constantly subjected to it for about three years. Day in and day out. Five, ten times a day. Coordinated waves of attacks, some clearly coming from corporate media cooperating with the US Government and Pharma, others from the fevered imaginations of a wide variety of individual actors with a wide variety of motivations, and some coming from coordinated cyberstalker teams of bots and trolls - which the Epoch Times has documented are at least partially paid for and facilitated by the Foundation for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

I will try to approach this as a case study in how the ecosystem of hate interacts with and is exploited by those engaging in Fifth Generation Warfare against US Citizens. But as I have been the particular target of this latest round of hate and defamation, which is at least partially designed to delegitimize me (and partially an attack on the RFKjr presidential campaign), please forgive me if I stray from just sticking to the facts.

First, an introduction to many of the key players in this little drama.

Anticipating the usual criticism, yes, one strategy to deal with all of this would be to ignore it. Just like I have been repeatedly advised to ignore the defamatory attacks from the following over the last three years, which have spread like a cancer with many of the attackers cross referencing and feeding off of each others false claims:

And then there was the Rogan Malone interview, followed by the amazing successful “Stop the Mandates” Lincoln Memorial protest. Which apparently triggered conservative columnist Diana West who injected the “he is controlled opposition” story line that has been subsequently amplified by a wide range of individuals including:

And a wide range of third and fourth tier mimics, trolls, and others who routinely mirror and amplify the lies and hate promoted by the above. Quite literally, a hate cult.

The initiating event in this most recent cascade of horrors was a 40 minute video live streamed by Ms. Karen Kingston onto GETTR, who as noted above is claiming that I have had the CIA put out an order to murder her, and who has a years long history of posting unfounded hate and defamation about me.

When I first encountered this video and the clipped version posted on BitChute by “Health Impact News”, it had been forwarded to a colleague, who then forwarded it to me. In parallel, RFKjr presidential campaign members picked up on this and also forwarded it to me. Upon viewing, my reaction was (of course) shock that someone would make public claims that I had put out an assassination order via the CIA (what!!!) to have them killed, as well as shock at the many false claims and statements made. Given the long history of Karen Kingston making outrageous and unfounded accusations about me, I thought this must be some sort of new <hell> Psy-Ops campaign designed to further delegitimize me. Rather odd that it would be claiming that I am having the CIA assassinate someone almost immediately after I did multiple interviews and posted multiple substack essays asserting that the CIA was at the heart of the COVIDcrisis events. But (in general) logical integrity has never been a key feature of my haters.

Then, upon reflection, I thought that this person (whom I have never actually met or listened to one of her many podcasts) was not well. The flight of paranoid ideation must either be a ruse to get clicks, or the person doing the broadcast must be having some sort of medical or psychological crisis event, and absolutely to be needing medical care. She was clearly ill, ill kept compared to her usual presentation, with “raccoon eyes” and general lethargy. She certainly could have been poisoned, as she claimed to have been.

So Jill and I decided that we needed to do more diligence, something which all of those involved to this point in amplifying this story and expressing their outrage had neglected to do. Jill started diving into the web, and found Ms. Kingston’s facebook page in which she reported that she had contracted Malaria and was being treated.

Regarding Malaria treatment, see for example Mefloquine side effects (per Wikipedia)

Well, the combination of Malaria (for the last seven weeks?) and reactions to Malaria treatment could explain both her appearance and her belief that she had been poisoned.

Then I followed up by trying to track down the security firm and personnel which Ms. Kingston named in her streaming statement on GETTR. Turns out that, although licensed, this is sort of a garage operation, and the “company” in question had pulled down their webpage and plugged their phone line into a fax modem. So I could not reach them by phone to verify her statements about the advice their employee had provided to her. I wrote to the named security specialist who Ms. Kingston asserted had provided all of this advice and assertions that she was being targeted for assassination, but did not receive a reply. A colleague with connections in the personal security industry looked up the firm and found some on-line complaint of having failed to pay an employee for services rendered, but confirmed that the proper license to practice as a security firm was still active. Dead end.

Then I contacted her brother Mr. Ron Kucher via Twitter (X?) DM (he has only a few followers), and followed up on his brief on-line request that the family be allowed to take care of all of this, get medical care for his sister, and that others stop politicizing this. Which did not seem to slow the trollery down one bit, and resulted in a few attacks on him! He DM’ed me back, and then we had a phone call. He related that he had been able to connect with the “personal security” provider, who claimed that he had not told Ms. Kingston those things which she was claiming she had been told. He also related that Ms. Kingston had spoken to him from Florida a couple of weeks ago and seemed to be in a very odd frame of mind. Which fit with other information I had received from a colleague two weeks ago, who called me in a rather alarmed state to tell me that he had received a bizzare call from Ms. Kingston in which she seemed quite agitated and kept demanding that he tell her “what is going on”.

Suffice to say, Mr. Kucher was horrified to hear that this recent video and associated rampant speculation (and weaponized attacks against both me and RFKjr on line and in alternative media) were being pushed and was on its way to going viral. To make matters worse, apparently his (and Ms. Kingston’s) elderly mother was aware and frantic about all of this.

So, late last night as this was all playing out, I offered to Mr. Kucher that if his family would like to make a statement to the press or the internet in general, I would publish it verbatim on this substack and post it on my various internet social media accounts, which have over 2M followers at this point. Family public statement as follows (below).

Official statement from Karen Kingston’s brother, representing the sentiments of her family, son, mother. Also available on the twitter feed of Mr. Kuchler.

Please also see Mr. Ron Kuchler’s substack posts regarding this, in which he continues to implore that others stop politicizing this unfortunate situation.

As all of this was in progress, anything I posted on social media was being repeatedly hit with attacking trolls and bots who were reposting the recent Kingston video together with similar or identical text (“Help Karen Kingston!”).

And then the coordinated “alternative media” articles began, with a new twist of implicating Robert F. Kennedy Junior in this whole mess - because of the false claims made that I am an advisor to his campaign (I am not) and Ms. Kingston’s appeals to him to call off the CIA assassination which she claimed I had somehow ordered.

Link to article and video here.

Link to article here.

Link to article here.

Link to substack and comments here.

Link to substack and comments here.

Link to on-line article here.

“SGT report” on-line article here.

Link to article here.

Link to article here.

Link here

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.



It goes on and on and on. All coordinated, all harmonized. How were the initial on-line attacks by a swarm of low-complexity/low connectivity accounts (key features of bot and troll accounts) coordinated, and who was coordinating them? No way to tell. A perfect example of a Fifth Generation Warfare campaign.

As to the various “alternative media” pieces, these may just be organic mimicry, the on-line ecosystem of the purveyors of hate who spread malicious gossip to provoke outrage, clicks, and revenue could all be acting independently, or it could have been coordinated. Hard to tell.

Postscript: Karen Kingston returns to the public eye (Aug 20, 2023)

Link here.

Link here (includes video statement).

And here is (what I hope to be) the final word on this whole sordid affair.

Link here.

Related substack essays include the following:

More Fever Swamp: When will they ever learn (to do their research before popping off with conspiracies)?

J’Accuse: A little bit of knowledge can be a dangerous thing in the hands of the uninformed

Sins of Information Warfare: Do the sins of our opposition wash our own sins clean?

Controlled Opposition, Black Propaganda: Risk assessment, paranoia, strategy or reality?

Power and Strategy of False Narratives: Factchecking claims that the GCS and I support COVID-19 genetic vaccination

Robert Malone Responds to Trolls. LifeSite News 23Sep22 interview clip

Hate, Healing, and Headlines. What Hath God Wrought?

As to Ms. Kingston’s original attack video, it is still possible that this was staged, but the signs all point to a genuine mental and physical health crisis. I hope that she is able to promptly access adequate medical care and makes a swift recovery, and that her family succeeds in returning her from her Mexico “vacation”/nightmare.

Now once again, as has happened so many times, I am repeatedly told that I “Must” respond to these accusations.

Allow me to share a related story. About a year ago, a “secret meeting” was held during the Clay Clark Freedom Tour in which these same sorts of claims were discussed concerning my being “controlled opposition”, an agent of the government or the various intelligence agencies, and an infiltrator and fraud sent to disrupt the “medical freedom” movement. Karen Kingston was a central participant in that meeting, in which it was decided to “take me down” - very similar language to that used by Dr. Breggin in his prior conversation with my colleague - who happens to be the same one that Ms. Kingston frantically called two weeks ago. In that prior case, Clay Clark eventually intervened with this “secret” group, asked for an interview with me, we discussed the various accusations. He determined to his own satisfaction that they were unfounded, and declared the issue moot and not for further discussion.

So here we go again. What follows is a nine page transcript of the full 40 minute live streamed GETTR video, with my responses inserted in italics.

Karen Kingston:

Hi, everyone. It's me, Karen Kingston. I know I look terrible and I apologize for any distress I've caused any one of the last couple of weeks. I talked to Ernest Luqe, L-U-Q-E, was a security firm I hired, they looked it up, that's the owner's name, Ernest Luqe. He used to work for the FBI, and he told me he worked for Obama and Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State at the Pentagon. And he told me, my life is in danger. I have been poisoned multiple times, stuff in water bottles, or water, and food. And when I was staying with my mother with security, I got a message from a friend from Florida saying I wasn't safe there either.

<Per Ms. Kingston’s brother Ron Kuchler, Mr. Luqe (who I am unable to find any reference to on either the internet of the security firm’s website) has denied that he said these things to Ms. Kingston, and that the did not tell her she was on a hit list.>

And I believe that was true. So why am I on a hit list? Well, when I spoke with Ernest Luqe, he had told me that I am on a list, that my messaging is wrong, specifically I'm activating sheriffs, which they're allowed to do. And my messaging around certainly [inaudible]. This was confirmed in Florida saying that some of my information could be damaging to children's health defense. I don't even know how that is, but so why am I in the situation? There is a massive plan, as you guys know, just basically to track and trace everybody. So if you notice in America, at least in California and Florida, there's lights everywhere. You're also being injected with the lipid nanoparticle technology. Those are tracking devices and they're weapons. And so what I did in Florida caught the attention of a number of people.

Apparently, according to Ernest, it caught the attention of former President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton. And the reason why there's a target on my back is because I have a demand letter up on my substack for sheriffs to seize the weapons.

<So it is not because I supposedly put out a CIA hit on her? Which is it?>

It's very easy to do. I mean, if you have victims and people were harmed by the injections, those weapons can be seized. We just need one brave sheriff or chief deputy to do the order, and then the house of cards will fall apart. So that's one of the reasons. But then Ernest also told me, it was my messaging around specific individuals, and I have a feeling it was around Dr. Robert Malone.

<Aha, she has a feeling it was me. The warning about a “hit” which “Ernest” denies he provided. This is all about her having had a feeling.>

Now, I've never spoke to Dr. Robert Malone. I've been critical of him when he said that the FDA approval for Pfizer didn't happen. On August 24, 2021, he went on Steve Bannon and said it was for a company called BioNTech, not Pfizer.

<Sorry Ms. Kingston, but you claim to be a biotech analyst, and you should have been able to read the actual regulatory documents, which make this quite clear.>

And they're obviously business partners, it's like a marriage. So Pfizer also broke their immunity shield if you read the DOD contract. They forfeited their immunity under EUA. That's not my opinion. That's also what the federal judge in the Brooke Jackson case ruled, which is why he ruled on the case. He wasn't supposed to rule on it at all. He did not punt it. So Pfizer's completely liable. We can go after them with criminal and civil charges, but more importantly, we need to get these injections out of the community before they cause disease, disabilities, and death among more children.

<What does any of this have to do with anything?>

Also, I was critical of Dr. Malone because on Glenn Beck, he confessed that mRNA injections are the gateway into transhumanism.

<Confessed? Yes, I stated that this is how this is being positioned. That was both my analysis of the communications from the WEF and a warning, not a “confession”. So why is she critical of me for warning humanity of the apparent effort to employ the mRNA products as a gateway for transhumanism?>

So what is transhumanism? Dr. Robert Malone explained it by making biological changes to the human body and also integrating it with the digital realm. So the biological changes are non-human DNA.

<Ms. Kingston is conflating a complex issue and linking it to her own biases. Transhumanism is explicitly about engineering humans, and creating a fusion of man and machine. Yuval Harari speaks at length about this. What does any of this have to do with me?>

And you can read Dr. Robert Malone's patent from 1996, which is expression of exogenous DNA in mammal cells. So in that patent, he was experimenting with his cationic liposome, which is a technology to express reptilian DNA, to express insect DNA in human cells.

<Wow! A little bit of knowledge is clearly a dangerous thing. And this statement clearly demonstrates that Ms. Kingston has no idea what she is talking about. Cationic liposomes are not a technology to express reptilian DNA. That is full on crazy talk. And they are not a technology to express insect DNA in human cells. They are a formulation of synthetic and natural compounds - originally developed by Phillip Felgner and colleagues at Syntex (ergo, not mine!) which were designed to allow alteration of the surface charge on neurons for research purposes, and found to also be useful for delivering DNA and mRNA into a wide variety of cell lines. They are widely marketed in a variety of forms for routine transfection of cell lines. And recent modifications (by others!) have now extended their use to delivery of DNA and RNA into intact animals including humans. I think she is confused that one of the original cell lines I tested was SF-9, a caterpillar (spodoptera fugipera) cell line used for manufacturing recombinant baculoviruses. Which happens to be the technology used for the Novavax vaccine. But I digress. Suffice to say, this one paragraph above clearly demonstrates a complete lack of scientific understanding of what she is talking about.>

And specifically it says in patients, so even in the human body, in human beings. And my other concerns is that Dr. Robert Malone consistently says Pfizer's not liable. Right? He started August 24th on Steve Bannon. He said, after watching the video from Project Veritas with Jordan Walker at the end, he said, it's obvious that Pfizer's above all international laws for bio warfare.

<Pfizer is not liable because the US Government has made then not liable. That is a fact, and it has nothing to do with me!>

And he mentioned since Israel treaty, but that's not true.

<Yes, it is true that Israel has not signed the biowarfare treaty. Look it up.>

And so I think that was a major part of it.

<A major part of what, exactly?>

And keep in mind, this is all open information. When Dr. Robert Malone was interviewed by Joe Rogan, he admitted, he's like, "Yeah, I have friends at the NIH. I've got Anthony Fauci cell phone. I have friends at the three letter agencies, the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon. I was in charge of vaccine development and billions of dollars with BARDA."

<Completely made up quote. I do not have Fauci’s cell, I have his email address. And he is a subscriber and regularly reads this substack. I was never an employee or even a consultant or advisor to BARDA. More lies.>

He's also worked with DARPA basically to create these nano-technologies is what they are, that mimic our biology, right?

<Another lie. I never worked with DARPA. And “these nanotechnologies” do not mimic “our biology”, if she is speaking of the lipid nanoparticles used in the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. The mRNA is not anything like mRNA due to the pseudouridine content, and our bodies generally do not make cationic lipids.>

And he's very open about this. And he also says he works with the CIA and the FBI.

<I never said anything about working with the FBI. I have now outed three CIA agents. That is quite risky. I do not and never have worked with the CIA. Yet another lie.>

And he said on January 4th, Michael Callahan, the big guy at the CIA I guess, gave him a call.

<Ms. Kingston should do her homework before throwing around lies and defamation. She should also have read Whitney Webb’s article “DARPAs Man in Wuhan” if she wanted to understand who Dr. Michael Callahan is. Heavens knows I have cited that article often enough. She clearly has absolutely no understanding of the international intelligence community, CIA, or government affairs. This is like dealing with a child.>

So my concern is some of his messaging is saying, it's like, "Well, yeah, this is terrible. We shouldn't inject children, and we shouldn't inject adults. And now it should be pulled." But there's nothing you can do. And that is fifth generation warfare.

<Uh, how is calling for the mRNA products to be withdrawn from the market and warning infants and adults to not take them Fifth Generation Warfare? Once again demonstrating a complete lack of understanding of what she is talking about.>

It is disempowering your enemy to say... And it's called mockery of the victim. So you tell them the crimes that are being committed, and then you say there's nothing you can do and that's simply false.

<This appears to be derived from the logic promoted by the Breggins, that by teaching and discussing about fifth generation warfare I am engaging in fifth generation warfare, in which they cite as evidence a misrepresentation published by Paul Alexander. Again demonstrating the conspiracy loops that have developed among this particular cult of haters.>

And I would recommend everyone, please, download that letter I wrote to the sheriff's. And also there's a letter to the sheriff's and then there's one that's called The Weapon the Intelligent and Brave Have Been Waiting For.

<Which relates to fifth generation warfare or to me in what way?>

So why do I bring up Dr. Robert Malone so much? So I went on Steve Peters in October of 2021, and I just showed the evidence that these people were injecting with electromagnetic devices that are artificial intelligence. I know that sounds crazy, but quantum dots and even nano [inaudible] immunobiology. They're anywhere from 40 to 300 nanometers in size.

<Aha, now we have it. She hates me because I contradicted her claim (made on Stu Peters show) that the mRNA vaccines included 40 - 300 nm electromagnetic devices with artificial intelligence. Now I get it. And I still stand by my critique. Has any evidence come forward to validate her claim? Does she have any idea of how small 40 - 300 nm is?>

There a fraction of the size of a cell. And a quantum dot is like eight nanometers to one nanometer. So it's like 1/100 or 1/1000 the size of the cell. And this was what was injected in our bodies.

<So she still believes that the “vaccines” were actually electromagnetic devices with artificial intelligence. This reminds me that her expertise prior to COVID was not biology or bioengineering, it was pharmaceutical marketing. She has no idea what she is talking about.>

And my concern is that when Dr. Malone first came forward, he called them lipids. They're not lipids, they are technology.

<Hmm. The formulations are cationic lipid-based technology. Do we have an issue here?>

So that was a big concern of mine that we never came forward and said these were technologies because nor [inaudible] with them, and now history has shown unfortunately that millions or thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands of people, probably in the United States, and millions have gotten disease and disabilities inflicted upon them.

<I have often referred to this as cationic lipid technology. This is another crazy lie, made up, and of neither consequence nor relevance. And please, even if I never said they were “technologies” (which I have), how is this related to the excess morbidity and mortality associated with their use, which she states above (correctly) I have called to be withdrawn from the market?>

So Dr. Malone talks about how he's still in touch with all these people at the CIA and the FBI. Those people are now are on me. They want me dead.

<Uh, no FBI connections on my part, and how did she jump to FBI and CIA wanting her dead? And even if true, what does that have to do with me? I have been outing the CIA for almost three years now!>

That's basically what Ernest told me. He said I had a 50/50 chance of survival, which I don't even know if it's that, I've been poisoned multiple, multiple times. So it's the CIA and the FBI that we know have all these agents that go after people who go against the narrative.

<Unfortunately “Ernest” claims that he did not say this to her. And as a licensed security professional, it is highly unlikely that he would have done so.>

So my concern is that also Dr. Robert Malone is obviously an advisor to Bobby Kennedy, and he is misadvised him as far as Pfizer's liability. RFK Jr. has said he definitely wants to go after big pharma, take them down, Pfizer. But Dr. Malone has told him, "Hey, you can't go after Pfizer."

<This is completely fabricated in her head. First, I am not an advisor to RFKjr or his campaign. Second, everyone knows that Pfizer is shielded from liability with these products. Even Karen Kingston’s friend Sasha Latapova makes that point. These are fabricated lies, based on pure conjecture. Even if I was an advisor to RFKjr., how would she have any idea what advice I might have provided to him?>

I don't know, that the trials weren't real, that it was a BioNTech product.

<It is a BioNTech product. Pfizer is the licensee. And now it is looking like BioNTech may face liability in Germany. Once again, this demonstrates that Ms. Kingston’s claim of having expertise as a “biotech analyst” is completely fabricated.>

And all of these are false statements.

<Uh, which are false statements?>

And again, it's mockery of the victim. It's also extrinsic fraud. So when you say things that are false so that someone doesn't take action, that's very harmful.

<So now she is claiming that I am mocking victims. In provable fact, I have stridently and consistently championed the cause of the vaccine victims. And she is accusing me of fraud. Which, for the record, is clearly defamatory.>

So I was told because of my criticism of Dr. Robert Malone, it reflected poorly on Children's Health Defense and on RFK Jr.

<Who told her what?>

And I meant no disrespect. I [inaudible] influence by someone who invented this technology. There's an expression to the... In regards to fifth generation warfare, which is the best way to control your opposition is to lead it. So when we came forward, and I mean Americans, who knew mRNA, nanotechnologies were harmful and dangerous, who came forward to lead our movement? The inventor of it. So there's a conflict there, and that's my biggest concern.

<Aha, another one of these threads. I need to be taken out because I invented the tech and have become a leader among those opposing its use in these current products? The same story which goes back to the “secret meeting” at the Clay Clark tour. For the record, unlike some others, I have never sought to be a leader or the leader in “our movement”. In fact, I have consistently sought to avoid the “cult of personality” issues which others have actively cultivated.>

And if you share this with Dr. Robert Malone, I openly said I'd have a discussion with him, but over 2022 to talk to him, I got phone call, Mickey Willis called me basically asking me to not criticize...

<And why would I want to talk to this person? This pharmaceutical marketing specialist? Please, help me to understand that. And why does this person feel entitled to insist that I speak with her? Once again, this reminds me of the early aspect of the Breggins’ situation, where they demanded that Mattias Desmet and I come on their podcast. This is arrogance at best, and narcissism at worst.>

Hi, I'm back again. I said, I'm literally being hunted because I'm trying to save the lives of children and adults around the world. And I'm being hunted according to Earnest by our own government, which is controlled by Hillary Clinton and Obama, former President Obama. And my concern about what has happened is that Pfizer broke the law. They acted criminally. They have no immunity shield. We can do stuff. And because there's so much corruption at so many levels, I beg of you.

PART 1 OF 4 ENDS [00:10:04]

Karen Kingston:

And because there's so much corruption at so many levels, I beg of you, go to your sheriffs, bring a [inaudible] by this, it's a weapon. I lay it all out, all the evidence.

I was told that that letter I wrote, for some reason, Children's Health Defense, they said it was terrifying. It was threatening. It's literally to save our children. We should no longer experiment on these. And Pfizer admitted that the lots vary in formulation, so it's criminal human experimentation. There is something we can do. You can go to your [inaudible], you can go to the police department. And you should, our lives depend on it.

And again, I'm sorry, I don't want to beat a dead horse, but to go back to Dr. Malone, he says he's friends with the people at the FBI and the CIA. We've lost people in this movement. We just lost Dr. Batard, an artist had said that they'd attempted to poison him as well. We lost Zev Zelenko very early on.

<What does this have to do with anything? BTW, Zev considered me a friend and a mentor. And would be horrified to find that the organization he set up which is now “The Wellness Company” would be sponsoring Paul Alexander to attack me repeatedly in his “media jihad”. Just saying.>

And again, the best way to control your opposition is to lead it. If Dr. Malone is friends with the three letter agencies that are trying to destroy America, destroy us, and destroy our children, why don't we question some of the stuff that he says with evidence? My Substacks lay it all out.

<Yes, her substack does lay out her theories about how I am trying to destroy America, its people, and its children. And that, my friends, is called malicious defamation.>

And the other concern I have is, just like with Trump, Bobby Kennedy, RFK Jr, just like with Trump, we said the problem with Trump was his advisors. So if RFK is working with someone, working with people, and Bobby, I mean no disrespect at all, or Mr. Kennedy, with someone who says he's friends with all these top people at the Pentagon, the CIA and the FBI, and he's Bobby's advisor, that's not good. He's going to advise them so that the plan to continue to experiment criminally using this technology will continue, and we'll continue to suffer disease, disabilities, and death, and will continue to have control.

<I am not an advisor to RFKjr or his campaign. This is all made up in her mind. In fact, I am an occasional critic, as anyone who actually follows my various broadcast interviews on this topic will know.>

It's not a good choice as an advisor. The three letter agencies, the CIA took out RFK Jr's brother and his uncle, JFK Jr. We know that now. So we shouldn't be bringing people from those organizations into our movement. They have been a corrupted agencies for decades.

<This is considered logic?>

And that's what I was told I'm being basically, I'm a dead woman walking. That's what I was told. And excuse me I'm not as articulate as I usually am. I literally got another... My room had some aerosol stuff in it, and I got brain fog, and I started swelling up and stuff.

<She is directly telling us that she is experiencing brain fog. Important to note. And at this point, there is no evidence that anyone has actually told her she is a “dead woman walking”>

The point of my message is that there is something you can do. Pfizer is absolutely criminally liable. They have no immunity under their contract. And because they didn't engage in proper clinical trials, it was fraudulent.

<That is one theory of the case. But has yet to be demonstrated successful in court. And she is not a lawyer. Neither am I. RFKjr is, and has thought deeply about this topic.>

And because we know these injections don't provide any prevention of infection or disease,

<which I was one of the first to point out, and for which the Washington Post labeled (libeled) me as a liar.>

and they weren't done on a bonafide research, and they don't serve a peaceful purpose because they're causing harm, they can be seized in every state. We just need the people to rally like their lives depend upon it.

And keep in mind, the nanotechnology, what they call lipid nano particles, but the nano tech, is being used in many different ways. It can be put into, again, it can be aerosol-ized. James Deer Dano talks about this. It can also be put into your food and your water, which they're doing. And it's really to the destruction of humanity, because it causes the diseases. But they also contain gene editing technologies. We know this now.

<Nanotechnology in general and cationic lipid delivery technology, which is a subset, are two very different things. Ms. Kingston seems to not understand the difference.>

James Clapper worked for the intelligence community under Clinton, had said, "Look, these gene editing technologies are weapons of mass destruction." Why? Because when you make permanent changes to the genome of a species, humans, that's to the extermination of that species.

I think a lot of people in the freedom movement, we all came, most of us came forward with really good intentions. But you have to keep in mind, this has been planned for decades. There are people in our movement who are pretending to be on our side, but they're actually working, again, for those three letter agencies. And if they're best friends with them, I'm sure they are. Why did Michael Callahan from the CIA call Dr. Robert Malone on January 4th? It doesn't make sense.

<Just because Ms. Kingston is confused here does not mean much. My current working theory is that Callahan contacted me because of my social media and scientific influence, and he was trying to push the propaganda into me so that I would spread it. But that is just my current theory.>

We need to use discernment with who we listen to and follow, but I think more importantly, we need to get the shots out of the communities right away, by working with your sheriffs to do that. Anyway, again, oh, where am I? You guys are probably wondering. When God put on my heart to look into this technology as to what Pfizer had developed, I went to Mexico. I got a one-way ticket, not to Nineveh. I did not want to do it. I am back at the resort where I started doing my analysis. It's called Barcela Maya.

And I'm at the adults resort. You say, Karen, why would you tell them where you are? They already know I'm here. I notified the staff about what was going on. But again, literally our government is acting like international mobsters, and Pfizer is acting like the drug cartel. And we need to stand up. We need to stand up and work with our sheriffs, work with our policemen, work our way up and demand that these shots are removed. I beg of you to even send it to the senators.

Because there's another thing that people, even if they're going along with this plan, even if their hearts are darkened and they do not care that they're causing disease and death among adults and children, because they're making money or they did something embarrassing in the past that they don't want to be exposed, even then, I say to them, and then what? What do you think is going to happen?

You're going along with this plan, to cause diseases, disabilities, and death among American adults and children and people around the globe. And again, there was no SARS COVID 2 outbreak. Those were aerosol attacks, or they put stuff in the water or on the surface, and that's laid out in the DARPA pitch from UL of alliance. We're being destroyed.

And so for people who are going along with this, out of fear of exposure or out of greed, I say, and then what? What happens when American adults and children start dying? What happens with this technology, because biotechnology is technology that mimics biology. And keep in mind, Dr. Malone also has said on several interviews, he's working on really cool stuff, like nano robots and things like that. What happens when that gets into our system?

<Another lie and misquote. I am not working on any scientific research at this time. I have actually destroyed my consulting business to blow the whistle on what has been going on.>

And now they can track us on our phones, but they can actually track you wherever you go. I say to these people that are going along with the plan, and then what? Adults and children start dying. And then what? Okay. America is taken over by a foreign government through either the World Health Organization, which is controlled by the CCP. Okay, and then what?

Do you think the devil's going to honor his word? For people who are going along with this, do you think the devil's going to honor his word and reward you for your work? Whether you're a sheriff that's going along with this plan, a congressman, or a school board, at some point you are no longer safe and your family is no longer safe. They said they wanted the Global World Economic Forum that said they want to reduce the population to 500 million, I believe, by 2030 or something like that. And then I think Elon Musk said it's going to be down to 1.5 billion by 2027, and humans are going to be replaced with humanoids. Why are you going along with this plan? You are not going to be spared.

I am being hunted down right now like an animal for telling the truth, for giving people documentation so that they can protect their communities and protect their children. And that's why the government wants me dead. And also because I criticize Dr. Malone. That's why the government wants me dead. And this was made very clear to me by Ernest Leuqe. Again, his last name is L-E-U-Q-E. He's in charge of Alpha Security. He worked for the FBI and the Pentagon. He said there's a huge file on me. I am, I guess, their number one target right now.

<And why would the US Government want her dead because she is a prominent critic of the whistleblower that the government is putting so much effort into silencing, censoring and delegitimizing?>

To those people who are going along with this plan, eventually you will not have a future anymore either. Either you will be executed, murdered with this technology, or you'll be continued to be experimented on, you and your children, with these technologies. And keep in mind, when I talk about these technologies, they're nanotechnology.

That's not a crazy word. It has to do with the size. And typically it's less than 1000 nanometers, or it could be just less than one micrometer, which is a thousand nanometers. Why is that so dangerous? Because when people got injected, or inhaled, or ingest lipid nano particle technology, it goes straight into your cells. It disrupts the mitochondria, it changes your DNA.

<Actually, the changing the DNA part is controversial and not demonstrated in animals or humans at this point.>

And these coast electromagnetic fields, so it does unbelievable damage to your circulatory system, to your heart, to your respiratory system. And because of the size, they're able to go straight to your brain. They cross the blood brain barrier. This has never happened before. Viruses are thousands of times or tens of thousands of times the size of these nano particle technologies. These are absolutely weapons. I don't know why there isn't a sense of urgency to remove these. I don't know why, Bobby, sorry, RFK Jr isn't saying, "Yes, Pfizer acted criminally. You should seize these shots."

The sheriffs have the authority to do it. Every community should do it. If Dr. Malone is on our side, that's what he should say too. He says he wants these removed from the community, then say, "Hey, Karen Kingston, put together a letter to the sheriffs." They can-

PART 2 OF 4 ENDS [00:20:04]

Karen Kingston:

Hey. Karen Kingston put together a letter to the sheriffs. They can remove these from your community, but no. What does Robert Malone say? He says that Pfizer's above all international laws for bio warfare.

<I never said that. Another misquote.>

That's insane. That's absolutely insane. And you want to know when he said it? He said at the end of the project, Veritas Video with Jordan Walker.

<Yet another lie. I did not say that. She seems obsessed that I was helping Veritas and O’Keefe analyze what Walker said on those videos.>

So we have to stand up now, like your lives depend on it. And the people that are going along with this plan or people who have been intimidated, my friends in Florida were all intimidated. Some of them were harmed. One of my friends got poisoned so bad, his whole body swelled up to double the size and his lips swelled up because they were working with me. My friends in Florida, because they were working with me, have been harassed, threatened and they've tried to kill them.

<Proof please. Where is the evidence of this?>

This has actually happened. So what do you think is going to happen as this plan progresses? They don't want Americans around anymore. If you go along with this plan, you also are going to be on the list eventually. So I think that those people who are going along with it, I just pray that they wake up and see what is happening. This nanoparticle technology is being used in the injections. It's being used in our food supply. It's being used in plants. It's being aerosolized. It's literally hijacking the cellular makeup of plants around the globe and algae in our oceans and our lakes. This is absolutely to the destruction of humanity, these nanoparticle technologies, and people need to understand that and they need to seize the shots now, now. And I wish RFT Jr would say, "Yes, you can seize the shots. These have caused more harm than good."

In Chicago in 1982, I think it was seven people died from the Tylenol and a 12-year-old girl, and a mother went down to the police and said, "You need to seize the shots," and a deputy chief said, "I can't do that." She said, "Yes, you can, not seize the shots, seize the Tylenol," so it's the same situation. We actually have in Florida, Surgeon General Ladapo identified over 16,000 Floridians that died from cardiac complications within six months, 3,500 within one month after getting the nanoparticle technology injections, what we're calling vaccines. 16,000 people died in the state of Florida from these shots according to Surgeon General Ladapo, just from heart complications and they couldn't attribute it to anything else. So why are the shots still in the state of Florida? Why aren't the sheriffs saying, people in their own departments have suffered. Why aren't they taking these down?

Why aren't they going out and getting the shots? Why are they going along with this plan? We know the World Health Organization wants to be this global superpower. And who is the World Health Organization being controlled by? The Chinese Communist Party? So these people who are saying, "Well, the only way out is to do military tribunals." Okay, and then what? So you want to do military tribunals, you want to use the UN, United Nations or another organization? Then America will be convicted of international bio warfare crimes greater than Germany, and we will be annihilated a thousand times more. And then what's going to happen? We'll be invaded. We're already being invaded with our open borders. And then we're supposed to just give up all of our rights and surrender to the Chinese Communist Party, and so is our military. And I want our military to remember, you did take an oath, and under the Universal Code for Military Justice, you are to uphold the Constitution and to protect the American people.

I think General Flynn and Kash Patel had say, "Well, no, if there's a new government that takes over," they said the military can't do anything about it. That is a lie. It's actually in the Universal Code for Military Justice, that is their job to defend America from enemies within and outside. So I hope people in the military also who have humanity would take an initiative to work to get these shots removed globally because the weapon for the World Health Organization is what they're calling vaccines, so if we seize their weapons, we don't need to be afraid for the next attack. And keep in mind the way that this nanoparticle technology is, what they're calling vaccines... Well, now they can aerosolize a vaccine or they could put something on your skin, and they're calling that a vaccine. If you read patents and military documents, when they use weapons of bio warfare, they call it immunization.

So if they want to basically use these lipid nanoparticles to cause CNS disabilities, to harm us in other ways or to express diseases, they say, "Oh, we immunize them. We immunize them." Now, if they use it on their enemies, they say, "Well, we use it to kill them and take them out." So another thing about fifth generation warfare, if you listen to James Giordano, what he says is, it's best, and this is in The Art of War, I believe... Oh, no, no, no, that's not. So James Giordano, what he says is, "Look, the best war field is a friendly field," a friendly field. So what does that mean? It means that you get your enemy to agree to what they're doing to you, so there's no conflict. So you have a friendly battlefield, so if we're being told that the mRNA technologies, we know that they're harmful, Dr. Robert Malone has said they are harmful, but then he also says there's nothing we can do about it to get them removed immediately, immediately because they're killing people.

<Don’t know if I said that, but if I did, it is true. The governments all over the world refuse to act. How is that my fault? I have been touring, speaking, writing non-stop for years now trying to bring all of this to light.>

Well, now they have a friendly battlefield because we aren't fighting back. I mean, how great is that? Many of our leaders are saying ridiculous things like, "This is exclusively a DOD contract, and Pfizer just slapped their logo on it." That is not what the DOD contract says. Read $3 trillion Substack on my Substack. It's free. The contract says Pfizer operated completely independent of the US military and worked directly with the FDA. They say they own the shots. They only looked for property, they own the inventory. So we can do something to go after Pfizer and we can seize these shots, whether it's Pfizer or Moderna out of our communities.

<That is not what those contracts say. Again, this is clearly not a biotech analyst. No attention to detail.>

But again, we talk about a friendly battlefield. How would that happen? Well, you would have people who are working for the enemy infiltrate those who want to push back and say, "No, this isn't right. We want these seized. We want to sue Pfizer. We want to see Albert Bourla in jail." So what do you do? You have people who work for the enemy come in to the movement and act like they're our friends, act like they're on our side. And I said on Steve Peters in, I think it's September or October, one of the first times I was on there 2021, "I'm sorry people don't understand sociopathy. I'm sorry they don't understand that there's evil in the world. But if someone has sociopathy and they have ill intentions for you, they want to harm you. They don't tell you that they plan on harming you. They tell you whatever it is you need to hear so that you trust them, that's why."

So when people come forward and say, "Yes, we shouldn't inject children," and now because I put so much pressure on people, they're calling this a bioweapon. But our leaders, I was the one that had to keep blowing the whistle and not stop to get them to give Americans and global citizens the words to articulate the crime that was done against them, and to let them know that there is something they can do. Now, the problem is none of our leaders are recommending anything that can immediately stop this attack. I am, and that's why I'm being hunted down today over the last couple of weeks. I have not been in contact with any friends, any family, anyone for their own safety. This is the first time I've turned my cell phone on in two weeks. So it's for my safety and it's for your safety, but I want you guys to know I am being hunted down.

And I would ask Dr. Robert Malone, you're friends with people on the CIA, for the love of humanity, I know you talked about transhumanism on Glenn Beck Show, but for the love of humanity, call off your friends at the CIA.

<Call off my friends at the CIA? The ones that I have actively outed for their misbehavior over the last three years? I have no “friends” at the CIA, and this is not how the CIA works in any case. Apparently she thinks I have magical powers. This is just crazy talk, completely irrational.>

This is who's hunting me down, and they're doing this to intimidate people.

<Based on what evidence? As demonstrated by her own words above, this is all completely in her own head. The poisoning she is experiencing appears to be due to the malaria parasite, and potentially also due to the drugs she received in Mexico.>

And I forgive my friends and any other people that I'm close to that stabbed me in the back. I've been set up to be poisoned. I was set up to be poisoned in Florida, and that's the truth with that rental. I forgive you. I know that you were threatened and people say, "Well, Karen, why are you still doing this?" And this may be the last time you guys ever seen me, honest. I knew what I signed up for... I'm sorry. But I chose to sacrifice instead of suffer. So when you sacrifice, you give everything including your life for the greater good.

I chose to do that instead of suffer. So people that are going along with a plan out of intimidation or whatever reason they're suffering because when you suffer, you're not willing to give up whatever you're afraid to lose. You're afraid to lose stuff so you suffer through that anxiety. You're being threatened and you're suffering through it. And to me, I just gave it over up to God. I shouldn't be here today. I am protected because of God. I know the CIA and the FBI and the Clintons and Obama apparently are like, "What the hell is she doing still being alive?" And I just praise God. I've been reading Psalms every day written by King David over and over again, and I've been praying over and over again for a hedge of protection. And again, if you wonder where I am, I'm at Barceló Maya. It's in-

PART 3 OF 4 ENDS [00:30:04]

Karen Kingston:

... section. Again, if you wonder where I am, I'm at Barceló Maya, it's in Mexico, because I was not safe in the United States. All those cameras throughout Southern California and all the cameras in Collier County, it's ridiculous. You're tracked everywhere. So I came somewhere where I thought I was safe, but I'm not safe anywhere. People know where I am. Again, my room gets sprayed, my water gets contaminated, my food does as well. So I don't know, Mikki Willis, if you're listening, Steve Kirsch, Mike Adams, please talk to Dr. Robert Malone to call off the CIA. He's friends with them. Call off the CIA from hunting me down for the love of humanity. I'd like to know who told the CIA to kill me.

<As noted above, I have no friends at the CIA, there is no evidence that the CIA is actually after her (if they were, she would already be dead), and I have no influence over the CIA or any other branch of the intelligence community. Furthermore, I have recently been writing and speaking about the central role of CIA and the IC in the COVIDcrisis.>

I'll never find out, but I would love to know who said, "She's a threat to our objectives. Make her go away."

<There is no indication or evidence that anyone said this.>

So I've gone really long on this. I'm going to end it now. But to those that support me, I love you, and please do something. I gave you the evidence. It's all on my substack to actually stop this attack on America and humanity.

I just ask that you take action. Our lives depend on it. Our children's lives depend on it, and humanity does too. That's what I have to say for now. I know I look like crap. I've been barely sleeping. RFK Jr., I'm sorry, I did not mean any disrespect to you. I did do an interview with Bobby Kennedy on November 30th of last year because I do think ... I know that Sasha Latypova misread the DOD contract.

<Actually, Sasha got her analysis correct. I am very familiar with those OTA clauses. And I have written multiple OTA contracts that were funded. Including during the COVIDcrisis. The contract for the UCSF/I-Spy COVID trials, for example.>

So I did an interview with Bobby on November 30th, and I went through the contract, and I went through the UA laws. I destroyed Pfizer's immunity, and he won't air the interview, and he keeps saying he's open to debate. We had the debate. Please share that interview, RFK Jr., whether it's through Children's Health Defense or yourself. People need to know that Pfizer doesn't have immunity. I know why is RFK Jr. partnering with someone who's friends with the three-letter agencies that killed his uncle and his father, I don't know.

I don't wish to walk a day in that man's shoes. I really don't. I don't wish to walk a day in Dr. Robert Malone's shoes. When you work for the CIA and the FBI and the Pentagon, you don't leave, you can't leave.

<Yet more defamation. I have never worked for CIA, FBI, or Pentagon. And clearly she has no idea what she is talking about anyhow.>

The only way to exit is death, so we need soldiers. We need moms and dads. We have to take the responsibility to save our country and not be misled by our leaders. I was told that what I did in Florida, I was told Children's Health Defense found it terrifying because we were getting movement, people were taking action, they were going to stop this. So I don't know if children Health Defense is a captured agency because what do we need? What's the most important thing to get the shots out of the communities, to have independent experts look at them and show you the nanoparticle technology and show what's being done, and then also ask, where else is this being used? No one was told they were injected with nanoparticle technologies. They thought it was a biological agent.

The FDA classifies these technologies as electromagnetic devices.

<uh, no. These products we are discussing are classified as vaccines. Which I disagree with. They should be classified as experimental gene therapies.>

No one was told they were injected with electromagnetic devices. So I just beg of people, I've done so much work to try to save this country. I just beg you to go to my substack, get those letters and take action to save America. If you're friends with Dr. Robert Malone, please ask him to call the CIA and have them step off and stop hunting me down like a wild animal.

<The CIA is not hunting her like a wild animal. She has malaria contracted while visiting a Mexican Jungle. And to assert that I would have any influence over the CIA is just plain crazy.>

Mikki Willis did call me after I went on this computer show, and he basically said to stop criticizing or stop saying that the Pfizer approval happened and criticizing Dr. Malone. I'm not criticizing him, I'm criticizing his interpretation, which was a false and reckless interpretation of contracts in the law. Mikki told me, "Well, if you don't get along ..." he's so sweet. He didn't say it that way, but he just said, "You're not going to be part of this team anymore. You're not going to be part of history."

<Interesting. Mikki never told me he called Kingston. He did try to put a stop to the badjacketing going on against me.>

Then Mike Adams, so nice, such a sweet man, he called me and he basically told me that I need to stop criticizing Dr. Malone because Dr. Malone may sue me. To that I say, I haven't said anything about Dr. Malone, I'll just repeat what he said. He said on Joe Rogan, yeah, he works with the NIH, the FDA. He's got Anthony Fauci's cell phone. He's got Peter Marks' cell phone from the FDA. He's friends with the CIA and the FBI and the Pentagon. He worked with DARPA and BARDA. He said all of these things. He said specifically he's managed billions of dollars in vaccine development.

< The transcript of what I said on Rogan is public record, and has been entered into the congressional record. What is her point here? I have deep understanding of government affairs and proper, ethical vaccine development as well as development of other drugs and biologicals. It was my job and my business for decades. I destroyed that business that I had built up over 30 years to alert the world to what was going on. So please remind me, what is the criticism here?>

We know from U.S. government documents and military documents and the 2017 patent owned by the NIH, that it's called vaccine nanotechnology. It says they can be used to deliver weapons of bio warfare, so why isn't Dr. Malone sharing those documents with us so that we can take action? These were only developed to cause harm to humanity. They're gene-editing technologies.

<So, now I am guilty of what I did not know or did not do? I guess after three years of non-stop effort I have not done enough? I hear this type of criticism again and again from the haters. I am guilty of not being all knowing and all powerful. Well, yes, I am not God, nor am I Jesus, and I have never claimed otherwise.>

Once you edit the genome of a species, that is the extermination of that species.

<actually that is a false statement.>

What I say with Mike, again, he told me to be careful 'cause I would get sued. To Dr. Malone, if you share this with him, and I'm still around tonight or tomorrow, the decent thing to do is to have a debate. If I have no credibility and I'm so insignificant, then Dr. Malone, why don't we have a debate about your invention in this technology?

<Remind me, I must be missing something. Why would I want to “debate” with a pharmaceutical marketing consult?One who does not understand government affairs, contracts, lipid nanotech, or just about anything else relevant here? This is just another person trying to elevate their social media profile at my expense.>

You can destroy me publicly and humiliate me. But if you have friends at the CIA and they can just hunt me down like a wild animal, I guess that's easier. But please stop this, please.

<Please stop what, exactly?>

You have friends at the CIA. Tell them to step down and stop haunting me. Stop hunting me down. You guys have no idea how big this global crime syndicate is, and they have tons of money. It is nothing for them to say to someone, "Here's a $1,000. When that woman sits down, put this on her sandwich before you serve her, or put it in her water glass," or offer them $10,000 or $100,000.

These people have unlimited money and they are global. There is nowhere for me to actually hide from them at all, at all. I have just been hopping around from cities and countries to stay alive, to literally stay alive. I know, again, RFK Jr., he's got obviously a bone to pick with the CIA. He's good friends with Malone. Bobby, I beg of you, sorry, Mr. Kennedy, I beg of you to talk to Dr. Robert Malone and not have me killed, not have me killed. I want you guys to know I am very healthy.

<No, she is clearly not healthy. And I have no power to control what the CIA, FBI, or virtually anyone else does relative to Karen Kingston, who I do not know and have never met, and whose substack essays and podcasts I am only vaguely aware of. And no, the assertion that I could have her “killed” is just plain crazy>

I'm a great swimmer and I not suicidal. I'm here fighting for you and for the future of humanity. So everyone that supports me, thank you so much, I really do appreciate it. I'm a little bit teary-eyed because I'm exhausted. I'm absolutely exhausted from trying to stay alive. I'm, again, sorry for the distress I've caused. Please go to my substack. Please get those documents. Please do this.

Please take action now, and don't pull in freedom movement Leader. You don't need them. You just need your community. Any freedom movement leader that's just too happy to oblige and join you at this point. I don't know who's compromised and not. You guys can do this on your own. In Collier County, they were doing a great job on their own, they really were. I just was giving them documentation to close the deals with their commissioners. Apparently, we took it a step too far when we were actually going to remove the threat from the communities. If I hadn't worked with them, I just work behind the scenes and may have accomplished it. So do not work with the freedom movement leaders, please. In the communities, you guys can do this on your own. You can bring the evidence on your own. You can find good policemen in your community. You can find good doctors to testify in your community. Anyway, this is a long one. Thank you so much. God bless you, and love to you all. Bye.

PART 4 OF 4 ENDS [00:39:20]

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Donate Subscriptions