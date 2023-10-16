Proceedings will be live streamed https://winn.press

OVER 4 BILLION VIEWS! ICS3 at the European Parliament was seen by over 4 billion people from around the world.

The International COVID Summit 4 will focus beyond the scope of Covid and cover the many crisis the world is facing today.

Covid 19 has affected everybody globally and the world has been working collectively and vigilantly to put an end to this pandemic. Jill and I are proud to have been associated with each of the prior ICS meetings, working closely with the anonymous lead organizers throughout the series. The prior ICS meetings have been held in Rome (by invitation testifying at the Italian Senate), Marseilles and Massy, France (at invitation of Drs. Dieter Raoult and Luc Montagnier), and in Brussels, Belgium (at the European Parliament, again by invitation).

And now ICS 4 will be held in Bucharest, Romania at the invitation of Romanian government members.

​The INTERNATIONAL COVID SUMMIT was created for doctors, lawyers and professionals from all over the world to unite and discuss their experiences with COVID-19. This is an uncensored and safe haven where they are able to gather, share, discuss and analyze their findings in order to find safe and effective treatments for Covid-19 and all of the complications that surrounds it. These medical professionals sacrifice everything and work tirelessly to help put an end to this pandemic. The sharing of the data and research from around the world is instrumental in finding effective treatments for Covid-19 and it is pivotal in getting us all back together safely again.

​This cross-border initiative has become a periodic event until the world can finally return to normal. The world has endured the wrath of COVID-19 and now we must all work together to end it.

The testimony at ICS 4 will be translated into multiple languages, both live streamed and recorded, and will be available at this website.

Jill and I will both be speaking at the International COVID Summit 4. Below are the abstracts for our talks. Jill will be giving the opening talk, which sets the stage for the detailed testimony from a wide range physicians and scientists to follow.

The organizers asked that I give a more upbeat talk focusing on what people can do to help build a better future.

The Pandemic as a Catalyst for a New World Control.

Jill Glasspool-Malone, PhD

By globally synchronizing the public health response across the United Nations (UN) member states, new powers were granted to the UN. These universally applied regulations and multilateral agreements have created a vast interlocking public health network throughout the world, which in turn birthed a new, globalized administrative state.

The UN has been quietly gestating and building power for years prior to the pandemic through agreements such as “Agenda 2030”, and has now become a sovereign power unto itself. This is the shadow global government that seeks to regulate every dimension of our lives.

Early in the pandemic, the UN (through its subsidiary The World Health Organization (WHO)), jointly declared that a global vaccine passport was needed. In response, the leaders of the G-20 issued a declaration in 2022 supporting development of a global standard of vaccination for international travel and the establishment of "global digital health networks" that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passports. In June 2023, a new initiative between the EU and the WHO for strategic cooperation on global health issues was announced. This agreement seeks to “bolster a robust multilateral system with WHO at its core, powered by a strong EU”.

The WHO will amend the International Health Regulations (IHRs) and develop a new agreement to govern the “pandemic prevention, preparedness and response" of future outbreaks, which includes public health emergencies of any type. These changes are predicated on the G-20 global adoption of the “vaccine passports” mentioned above. These passports will collect and contain private health data, enable surveillance, tracking and control of individuals and populations worldwide.

The G-20 is working with the International Monetary Fund (the financial agency of the UN), the World Bank (which has a founding treaty relationship with the UN) and the Bank for International Settlements to formalize the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in banking systems. The BIS specifically refers to “the disruption caused by Covid-19” as a driver to create CBDCs.

The pandemic has allowed world leaders to coalesce global administrative power under the guise of public health, which has been weaponized to gain control of passports, travel, banking and the international economy. It is just a matter of time before these vaccine passports will be coupled with CBDCs. Then these passports can be used to deny the unvaccinated or other dissenters access to, or use of, both travel and their own money.

Once international passports, CBDCs and elements of a command economy via the UN’s Agenda 2030 are put into place, the groundwork for a new world order will be complete. This new administrative state, whose core power derives from the UN, is a spiderweb of rules, regulations, agreements and treaties. It will be virtually unbreakable. From there, it is only a matter of time until national sovereignty becomes an obsolete concept.

Taking back control and the better future coming

Abstract

Robert W. Malone, MD, MS

Simple truths are what matter most. Honest words, can change the world. We each hold the power to spread truth. We all stand on the shoulders of giants who can guide us.

I am a physician and a scientist, highly trained and experienced in developing vaccines and other medicines. But I have also been a close observer and objector to the ethical breaches, mismanagement and widespread lies which have characterized public health response to the COVIDcrisis.

Integrity. Dignity. Community. These three words summarize both what has been damaged during the COVIDcrisis, and how we can regain control of our personal lives and build a better future for ourselves and our children.

What options do you have when confronting the awesome power of governments, their militaries, their various domestic enforcers and their intelligence service agencies to deploy advanced PsyWar technologies on you, as they seek to cover up their misdeeds and control all information you are able to access, all speech you may wish to share with others, as well as your own personal thoughts, emotions, beliefs and your very soul?

It is tempting to play the victim, to go along to get along, to just let them have their way with you. To allow them to control you, and to control your future and that of your children. To self-victimize.

How can you prevent yourself from the epidemic disease of self-victimization? How can you prevent Corporate Media, the Administrative State and the Globalists from victimizing you? It begins by recognizing that you, and you alone, choose how to define yourself. You will become what you believe yourself to be.

You have the power of self-determination. You can choose to be a victim, or dyou can choose to be a warrior, a caregiver, a teacher, a mentor, or one of the many other roles that empower you as an individual. But the path forward to a better future requires that each of us recognize that we have both a choice and an opportunity to personally commit to insisting on calling out lies and acting with integrity, respecting human dignity, and building community.

Remember the words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know we know they are lying. And still they continue to lie.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider subscribing.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription