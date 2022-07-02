A friend just told me that Linked-in suspended him for posting my Monkeypox Substack article. Others have written to me that basically anything I write will get someone banned from Linked-in just for re-posting - including the cartoons. Now, I am sure that many others who have criticized the government are also on the censored list. I am not alone. I am also sure that this list is being generated by the US Government/Administrative state. That the list is growing to include those that are critical of these mRNA vaccines, those who advocate off-label drug use to treat COVID, US policy regarding the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and even the Biden administration. Mal-information, that which may be true but hurts the government narrative is enough to be a domestic terrorist. It is enough to be permanently censored by the state-sponsored media, and I strongly suspect it will soon be enough to impact on your personal social credit and ESG ranking. And that social credit and ESG score ranking will impact on your ability to get loans and purchase goods and services.





The WEF ESG scoring system

We have all heard by now that ESG scores are based on more than just environment/carbon, but also “social” scoring. You know, like social scoring system of the the CCP.

The government of the People's Republic of China has developed a Social Credit System, which is a national credit rating which is used to blacklist corporations and individuals who have transgressed against CCP mandates and guidelines. It is basically an extension of the existing financial credit rating system in China. Many believe that it “oversteps the rule of law and infringes the legal rights of residents and organizations, especially the right to reputation, the right to privacy as well as personal dignity, and that the system may be a tool for comprehensive government surveillance and for suppression of dissent from the Chinese Communist Party” (Wiki).

The ESG system developed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and now implemented by all of the large institutional investment transnational corporations (such as Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street) has incorporated elements of the Chinese Social Credit system. The use of ESG scores has now swept the corporate world, and a good score is necessary to obtain large amounts of capital or to obtain government contracts (in some countries.)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international non-governmental and lobbying organization…. The foundation, which is mostly funded by its 1,000 member companies – typically global enterprises with more than five billion US dollars in turnover – as well as public subsidies, views its own mission as "improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas" (Wiki).

From the World Economic Forum Website:

Read this list carefully and think. This is another tool for transnational corporation managers to determine who will be the winners and losers - not based on economic indicators but on social determinants. Not capitalism. The creation of goods and wealth which typically drives corporate growth and valuation is literally not a consideration. Think about that hard. In the long term, ESG scores to determine credit worthiness will fail.

Social scoring criteria are subjective and influenced by the political and social objectives and goals of individuals and organizations. In a capitalist society, such a system does not belong in the realm of determining which businesses will allowed to be successful at a global level. ESG scores seem suspiciously akin to that failed political system known as Marxism.

From the WEF: “You Will Own NOTHING and Be Happy”

Marxism (Definition): “The abolition of private property.”

Marxism (simplified) is a political and economic theory where the goal of a society has no class structure. Where every person within the society works for a common good, and class struggle is theoretically gone. Marxism can be summed up in a single sentence “the abolition of private property.” Now, when people no longer have ownership, they no longer have an interest in the system. They have no personal motivation to improve the situation, because improvement will not benefit themselves. This is why Marxism always fails.

Stakeholder capitalism and ESG

It is fascinating to read the WEF manual on stakeholder Capitalism measurement. What IMMEDIATELY becomes apparent is the the desire to increase profit or wealth is NOT included in the metrics. From the “Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism: Towards Common Metrics and Consistent Reporting of Sustainable Value Creation” WEF manual, published 2020.

The WEF and its members uses Stakeholder capitalism to justify ESG scores. It is the WEF’s mission to define what a “good” business is, using the four pillars above.

Stakeholder capitalism is just another word for the implementation of Marxism. The graphic from the WEF below shows that the ESG system is the escalating of “stakeholder activism, with transparency and responsiveness of ESG investors that will impact on a company’s valuation. This is absolutely illogical in a capitalist economic system. What should grow valuation is short and long term growth.

ESG scores are also being applied to governments, and this is driving large-scale investments towards those countries. Using environmental, social and governance - including political affiliations to determine which nations are worthy of transnational attention, is truly a draconian form of political control by the WEF and the large financial interests which it represents.



Now overlay all of these ideas on the individual. The proposed global digital IDs (passports), which can be linked to health, vaccines, carbon footprint, financial scores, political donations, credit scores, school records, genetics, purchasing history, etc. Just take the WEF ESG list and apply it your own life. This is clearly where ESG scores are heading. It is just a matter of time.

In response to the threat to fundamental liberty, personal autonomy and national sovereignty which the WEF and its Marxist centralized global government agenda pose, many people believe that the way forward is to build parallel economies. An economy and an internet environment that eschews censorship, ESG scores, the global elites and marxist policies that are creeping into world politics an governance. Many believe that the US Federal government has been coopted - and that it is state’s rights that can help free the USA from creeping Marxist strangulation by the global elites.

These controlling interests are the deciders what is allowed on the internet, what corporations are “moral” (as they define it) enough for funding ,and advocating for a world governance and censorship. Moving forward, I believe there will be more and more opportunities to have parallel economic opportunities. At this point in time, I recommend use of GETTR, Truth Social, Signal, Proton Mail, Brave, local credit unions, local Amish shops, local goods, and try to build new ways to protect our financial and physical assets. I am hopeful that these opportunities will only grow. I do not buy into the Marxist ideal of “own nothing and be happy”. It has not worked in the past, and it will not work in the future.

This is where we are. It needs to stop. We need to stop it.

It is our actions that define us, and at this moment in time, we need action.



