More than 1,600 migrants arrive on Spanish Canary Islands

Source: ABC News, October 23

More than 1,600 migrants have reached the Canary Islands since last Friday, which is located of the northwest coast of Africa.

Most of the migrant boats are departing from Senegal and the migrants are coming from the sub-Saharan African region.

Migrants arriving by boat in Spain spend up to 72 hours in police custody, for identification, then are moved into various reception or detention centers depending on their cases. Although some are deported, most apply for asylum and are taken to mainland Spain for their petitions to be studied. Hence, these migrants aren’t ending up in the Canary Islands, but instead this is a short-cut right onto the European mainland. In the end, once in Spain, many are ordered to leave if they don’t get asylum. Spain shares land borders with France and Portugal. Making it to these islands is therefore just a “get out of jail card” to migrate to Europe.

Since the beginning of this year, almost 23,500 migrants have reached the Canary islands, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. That’s a 90% increase from the same period last year.

Addressing the recent Swiss election, GB news sums up public sentiment about immigration in Europe nicely in an article titled:

“Pay serious attention to the staggering Swiss election result Mr Sunak – it will teach you a thing or two...”

Finland, Italy, Sweden. And you can add Switzerland to that list - elections across European countries have seen right-wing parties dominate, with immigration a key issue of the campaign. But why? Swedish voters switched to the Eurosceptic Sweden Democrats in 2022, as they emerged as the largest party on the Right in that country. The end result was a new Swedish Government backed by the Sweden Democrats and led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Italy’s elections saw Giorgia Meloni emerge as the new Prime Minister. Before she came to power, some sought to characterize her as a far-right nutjob. Instead, Meloni in office has been pragmatic and seems to have struck a close alliance with our own PM Risi Sunak. Whilst Finland’s vote this year saw the conservative National Coalition and fiercely Eurosceptic Finns Party emerge as the two largest forces. Noticing a trend yet? Even more recently in Spain and Poland, the single most-supported parties have been conservative, even if an alliance of other groups are currently most likely to form the next Governments. Meanwhile the people of Switzerland have spoken: and the Swiss People’s Party has come out on top. The post-vote analysis of their victory has been pretty clear cut: that public concern over border policy has trumped green hysteria. After the election, a Swiss People’s Party statement proclaimed: "The consequences of the left-green asylum, immigration and energy policies are devastating for our country. "Housing shortage, rising rents, concreting over of the countryside, traffic jams, falling school standards, cost explosion in health care, the state is becoming more and more expensive and powerful and people have less and less money at their disposal." Specifically, the SVP (Swiss People’s Party) Leader Marco Chiesa spoke out against the possibility of Switzerland’s population surging to over 10 million. He said: "We have problems with immigration, illegal immigrants, and problems with the security of energy supply. "We already have asylum chaos…A population of 10 million people in Switzerland is a topic we really have to solve." Again, the Swiss vote produced a similar outcome. Whilst the Swiss People’s Party climbed up to 62 seats, gaining 9, the Greens and Green Liberals both sunk and lost a combined 11 seats between them. So there is a lesson here for those in this country ahead of the next General Election: tackling the immigration issue and focusing on improving quality of life trump green virtue-signaling. Another European trend – curiously skirted over by establishment media – has been the degree to which self-styled ‘green’ parties have struggled at the polls.

That last statement resonates with me. That is, the ability for main stream media to not report on the truth about how the public feels on issues such as this.

According to main stream media in the USA, there are no right-leaning or anti-open border parties in Europe. The MSM labels such parties and candidates as “hard-right” parties - which means they must be very, very scary. When candidates and organizations are pragmatic about immigration, which includes the opinion that no country can take all of the immigrants who wish to leave areas of economic devastation and failed governments, the press tries to frighten the public into believing that these viewpoints are intolerable. But the public is seeing through this charade.

The fact is that European country after country are voting to oust green party candidates. This is hardly making the news in the USA. Instead, our media is focused on the “scary” hard-right, populist candidates. Candidates which in fact offer the best hope for more sane immigration and energy policies in Europe

Where’s the United Nations?

The United Nations was set-up for one purpose and one purpose only- that was to stop another world war from happening. Their website is very clear on this point, it reads:

As World War II was about to end in 1945, nations were in ruins, and the world wanted peace. Representatives of 50 countries gathered at the United Nations Conference on International Organization in San Francisco, California from 25 April to 26 June 1945. For the next two months, they proceeded to draft and then sign the UN Charter, which created a new international organization, the United Nations, which, it was hoped, would prevent another world war like the one they had just lived through.

I thought that the United Nations would be very involved in the recent conflicts in Ukraine and now Israel/Gaza. In fact, they seem to have abdicated their main duties to mediate international wars.

When I saw the following message by the United Nations on Twitter this morning, I was frankly shocked.

The UN works for everyone, everywhere, by: responding to conflict

protecting refugees

feeding the hungry

addressing the climate emergency

empowering women

helping in humanitarian crises & much more

Basically, in a time of great international conflict, the UN is writing about empowering women and addressing climate change. Talk about tone deaf!

On their website, they write:

Since its Charter was written, the United Nations has been mandated to do new work which was not envisioned at the time of its creation. The Organization has set goals to build a more sustainable world, and it has agreed to collective action to slow down climate change. As the problems facing humanity have grown, the work of the United Nations has also grown.

Compare this to the actual United Nations charter, which reads:

United Nations Charter, Chapter I: Purposes and Principles - Article 1 The Purposes of the United Nations are: To maintain international peace and security, and to that end: to take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace, and for the suppression of acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace, and to bring about by peaceful means, and in conformity with the principles of justice and international law, adjustment or settlement of international disputes or situations which might lead to a breach of the peace; To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and to take other appropriate measures to strengthen universal peace; To achieve international co-operation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character, and in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion; and To be a centre for harmonizing the actions of nations in the attainment of these common ends.

This charter does not include protecting refugees, feeding the hungry, addressing the climate emergency, empowering women or helping in humanitarian crises.

The United Nations includes a number of specialized agencies, which include but are not limited to the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization, the World Food Program, UNESCO, and UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund). Virtually none of these agencies have much to do with working to ensure that a world war never happens again. The amount of money being spent on these programs is unacceptable.

The United States is the most important and powerful member of the United Nations. As 2024 approaches, the new president of the USA must address the mission creep that has superseded the most important and the only purpose of the United Nations. That is world peace. The next president must explore ways to bring this world body back on to its original mission. That mission is working for world peace. Nothing more and nothing less.

The Time is Now

One way to do this is to defund UN agencies that do not play a role outside of its core charter. Again, working to bring about a coalition of member nations would be an excellent way to start.

This lament is nothing more than a hope but such an effort could also involve forming a coalition of United Nations member countries to force the United Nations to return to its original charter.

The globalist consortium is using the United Nations for their own agendas, which include a new world order based on a globalist command economy grounded in utilitarianism (greatest good for the greatest number) and Malthusian social engineering objectives. Various NGOs, such as the Gates foundation and the World Economic Forum have formed strategic alliances and partnerships with the United Nations to achieve these ends.

Bottom line, our next president of the United States must bring the United Nations back to its core mission. No more and no less.

This will require a huge undertaking, and planning for this outcome must start now.

