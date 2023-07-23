Actually, most of the republican politicians have become part of the uniparty. I don’t think that “picking a side” is necessarily the answer.
Personally, I find myself identifying as a constitutionalist (with a large “C”) and as a conservative. I honestly wonder if the republican party completely represents either of these political and economic viewpoints anymore.
Being forced to pick a “side,” to fight socialism - as this meme suggests, means sidelining many important issues and the fact that the uniparty is supporting globalism and the United Nations. The UN/WEF is driving towards a new world order based around fascism (corporatism) and socialism (a global command economy).
There is no question that the republican party needs an overhaul to get in line with most of the people they pretend to represent.
When did advocating for small towns and values become racist?
Of the nation's 328.2 million people, an estimated 206.9 million (about 63%) lived in an incorporated place as of July 1, 2019. About 76% of the approximately 19,500 incorporated places had fewer than 5,000 people. Of those, almost 42% had fewer than 500 people.
On the other hand, only 4.0% (780) of all cities had a population of 50,000 or more in 2019, yet nearly 39% of the U.S. population (127.8 million) live in those cities.
As the UN works to make “smart cities” the wave of the future, remember that in the USA - the “wave” may just be small towns.
The biggest cities in the USA are decreasing in population, not growing!
As people leave large cities, they need to understand and integrate into less populous areas. Areas with traditions and ways that work for the communities there. That means strong values and a sense of belonging.
With the internet allowing remote work, people may actually be able to settle into an area without having to move again and again for a new job. That means, churches, communities, neighbors and local organizations have work to do. That is to help people integrate into a new community, to help newcomers absorb the new culture that they are now embedded into, and to become productive members of that area and its communities.
This is my hope for our country. That we are taking it back, person by person. With tact and understanding, we can all work to can change minds. Jason Aldean’s great song is working magic. The movie Sound of Freedom is also changing minds. But ordinary people, like you are me are making a difference too. It is the movable middle that are the hope of this great country. It seems like everyday we can all feel that cultural shift. People are waking up that there IS a better way. That strong values are important. Change is afoot.
But it is true that there are also plenty of excellent people who live in large cities. They also must work to make their cities less prone to violence, crime, drugs, poverty and filth.
One last little point - rural America is a diverse place. It is not all “white” - hence, the song above is not speaking about “race,” but a way of life. The critics need to get a clue.
I hope that RFK reignites small community activism. I’m not sure how it could happen but getting little rural towns to be more collaborative .. get together around social stuff.... post needs like in a bulletin board on index cards and let those that can help ... help. Maybe government support for all those people AI is going to displace run community centers. Let me share a personal story: I’m the only phone and vehicle within 7 miles. I’m surrounded by Amish with no phone and no way to get to a hospital. So I elected myself at 60 to be the local ambulance. I’m part of the midwife team. Always on call and nearby when babies are arriving. Many 100 mph trips to local hospital later, I had a heart attack. Nine days in hospital. Two Amish families stayed with me. Got home and the community said what now. We think you should build. I guess if I’m not going to die then why not. They said we’ll help. And in 4 days they put up a beautiful 4,000 square foot shop I use now for my small business. And at 75 I still do ambulance service when needed. The power of goodwill must not be underestimated!!
If you look at the cities losing population the people there are being lied to the most and have suffered the consequences of these liars the most. There comes a point in all of our lives when we witness a relationship where one person naively accepts the lies of another. You know inside, your naive friends relationship will end. We’ve all been living under this government based in lies. Like your friends relationship this government is unsustainable. Many times the liar themselves are warn down by their own deceptions. Things begin to fall apart and they just leave eventually (Fauci). I’m sure, this will happen to the compulsive liars that are running our government today. There are to many of their lies to list but I wanted to mention a couple. The first and I think the most egregious is watching good descent people be slandered by lies or worse jailed. As much as I have been impatient with the H O Rep. their exposing of these corruptions have not only shown their lies but have had a wearing effect on these liars. A few other disgraceful immoral activities these immoral liars are backing, first Biden’s open border. This has created child trafficking. The second is Hunters sex trafficking “business” for profit. The largest stack of suspicious activity reports (sars) on the Biden’s, and there are hundreds of them, are Hunters bank deposits (and tax write offs) from sex trafficking. These are just a few of the lies, deceptions, and immoral activities the democrats and media have built their house on. As we watch this house built on sand, we sit back and see the beginnings of a great collapse right before our eyes. Live not by lies; Solzhenitsyn 1974. J.Goodrich