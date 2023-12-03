”Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider supporting our work with a paid subscription.
We are spending the day in front of a gorgeous fire at Wickham House with our hosts James and Philippa D’Arcy. David and Kim Martin, John and Emma Bowe, Dr. Pierre Kory, Andrew Bridgen, Dr. Ryan Cole and other friends are here also. Yesterday we went for a long walk in the cold english countryside with Hoarfrost covering the landscape. What magical countryside! James and Philippa have been extraordinary hosts and I am so thankful for their gracious hospitality. It has been amazing.
Oracle films is interviewing many of us and those videos will be released tonight, and we are also prepping for our talks tomorrow in the UK Parliament.
As much as I miss the farm, spending time in a country estate in the UK with friends is beyond rewarding.
Life is amazing.
A bit slippery in Stockholm. Merry Christmas!
I’m an old school teacher prude who never so much as uttered “shut up” and I’m laughing out loud with joy that Elon Musk has finally publicly said what we all think. Corporate America “Go F*** Yourself!!”
Every single panel is a gem and a truth bomb. You, your lovely wife, and all your colleagues please keep bombing with truth and enjoying life.
Aside: Idaho had a Snowmaggedon event over the past few days and we're living in a beautiful snow globe despite being surrounded by globalists and totalitarians in Boise. I'll take the snow globe, thank you very much.