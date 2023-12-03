”Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider supporting our work with a paid subscription.

We are spending the day in front of a gorgeous fire at Wickham House with our hosts James and Philippa D’Arcy. David and Kim Martin, John and Emma Bowe, Dr. Pierre Kory, Andrew Bridgen, Dr. Ryan Cole and other friends are here also. Yesterday we went for a long walk in the cold english countryside with Hoarfrost covering the landscape. What magical countryside! James and Philippa have been extraordinary hosts and I am so thankful for their gracious hospitality. It has been amazing.

Oracle films is interviewing many of us and those videos will be released tonight, and we are also prepping for our talks tomorrow in the UK Parliament.

As much as I miss the farm, spending time in a country estate in the UK with friends is beyond rewarding.

Life is amazing.

The hoarfrost and the church and Wickham house by David Martin

