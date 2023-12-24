OK - I laughed out loud at this one…

My friend Hi-Rez (Jesse) knocks it out of the park with this one (on Rumble)!

Happy Christmas!



It is going to be a wonderful Christmas here in Virginia.

I fully intend to take advantage of the good weather that has come our way today and get myself on a horse. For sure, this is Jill’s goal - now that the travel is done for the year, she has been riding almost daily. I haven’t been so diligent, mostly because I have been playing catch-up with the farm chores over the past week or two.

Our friend Justine from South Africa, who spends Christmas with us is here at the farm for a few days. Jill, Justine and I have had a pleasant weekend so far: writing, reading and discussing each other’s work.

Later, Jill has a nice dinner planned and as usual, there will be lots of discussions on politics, horses, the farm, UAPs (cause following the UFO news and science is Justine’s passion and she has an Epoch times interview coming out soon on the subject) and life.

Tomorrow will be a modest Christmas day, as our big presents were already delivered and received. Jill got a top of the line horse arena drag and I got some new Kubota attachments - as my old ones were pretty much worn out. I spent most of Friday afternoon picking up the items from the Kubota store, un-crating and putting the attachments together. Then I re-graded our gravel farm “roads”, which had become full of pot holes.



So, on this eve-

“Cheers and good health” to everyone on this Substack subscriber list and a special thanks to the my friends who write so many amazing comments. Everyday, I look forward to our “discussions”.

