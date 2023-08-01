Gallup had an interesting poll that came to my inbox today. It got me thinking…

“What are we thinking?”

A search around the web revealed some interesting polling into what the mood of the country is.

Let’s start with the new Gallup polls:

This poll is pretty much what one might expect, except that the first chart is an outlier.

Just think about the fact that 82%- the vast majority of democrats- think that immigration should not be decreased? Honestly, I am at loss for words... Well maybe I can find words (am I ever at a loss for words?)...

How can one view the videos of the border, read the first hand accounts of the illegal immigration, see the images and not think that immigration in the USA should not be decreased? That 82% of democrats evidently have no issues with illegal aliens pouring across the border is shocking. All I can think is that they are getting their news from sources completely different than my own.

No surprise- after the last three years, we have less trust in the presidency, government, health care, big business, schools, the police, the military - well - basically everything.

There is one little shocker hidden in this data. Only 2% of republicans trust the medical system less than they did in 2018. I mean, really? Were they sleepwalking through the public policy decision fiascos of the COVIDcrisis?

The meta analysis of polls below comes from the Real Clear Politics site.

The first poll is President Biden’s job approval ratings, then the polling is broken down for different areas of his presidency.

Overall, his job approval rating of 38.3% , this is pretty darn low for the third year of a presidential term.

Foreign policy approval is also low - with a spread of -11%

The American people disapprove of his immigration policies by almost 60%. Given that the polling by Gallop above showing 82% of democrats don’t disapprove of his immigration policies, this number is probably about right.

Over 60% disapprove of his ability to handle inflation.

More than half of the nation disapprove of his handling of the Ukrainian war. One might hope this would set off alarm bells for the administration this close to an election.

This last poll is a bit of a shocker. Only 43% disapprove of his handling of the “Coronavirus.”

Evidently a lot of republicans and independents are perfectly ok with vaccine mandates, lock-ups, vaccine passports to travel, the promotion of the vaccine and boosters, FDA/CDC over reach, etc.

This is what the massive propaganda campaign and censorship have bought this administration.

This is why scientists and physicians must continue to publish data in peer reviewed journals on the damage done. Why it is important to collect and collate the peer reviewed papers showing the harms of these vaccines, because these studies are getting increasingly difficult to find via traditional search engines, such as Pubmed.

Whether or not election fraud happened at the ballot box, the election was clearly stolen from President Trump by the FBI lying about H. Biden’s laptop being fake. The administrative state cheated to ensure a Biden win.

And they are again weaponizing the deep state to ensure a Biden win in 2024. However, their attempts appeared to have hit a roadblock: the American people

Their USSR/CCP/Banana-Republic style tactics have ensured that Trump has become the leading republican candidate by a landslide.

“I think this last round of charges, to supersede this indictment, was to try to punish Donald Trump,” - Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker

I believe Trump is polling well above all the other republican candidates because we all know that the US government has slipped into a banana republic state of mind by prosecuting a former president, as well as members of his administration.

The fact is that lots of people who worked in his administration are being investigated by the DOJ, the IRS and are on do-not-hire lists. This is reality. Word around DC is that there is a long list of such people.

In fact, this fact is an open secret beginning early on in President Biden’s term. For instance, the editor of Forbes, Randall Lane worked to ensure that companies would not hire officials from President Donald Trump's administration. Also in 2021, Vanity Fair made fun of the fact that Trump officials can not get hired. How sick is that?

From Peter Navaro, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Carlos De Oliveira, and Walt Nauta, Trump loyalists are getting prosecuted in a way that is not befitting of the US government.

And of course, Trump himself. That an ex-president should be made an example of for the handling of classified documents is obscene. Republicans and independents sense this. And in the USA, we support people who are being harassed. It is in our DNA.

As long as the deep state and the White House continue with their vendetta, President Trump will be the one and only republican candidate for the White House. That is a given.

My text bubble overlaid on the graphic above shows very clearly why President Trump surged in poll numbers starting March 30th. President Trump’s indictment correlates exactly with the rise of his the poll numbers and the decline of DeSantis’ polling numbers.

The deep state brought this surge of Trump’s popularity upon themselves by politicizing the Department of Justice and the courts by trying to block Trump running for president. The administrative state at behest of the Biden administration overstepped. Furthermore, the American people can clearly see through these deep-state strategies designed to manufacture outrage against an ex-president.

…this is part of a larger pattern of politicizing and weaponizing government agencies to serve the faction in power. The DOJ, the IRS, and the FBI have all been turned into tools to harass political opponents. - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. July 1, 2023

