This Substack provides the documentation and links demonstrating what many have believed to be going on with the clear obsession of physicians and hospitals to administer unlicensed medical “vaccine” products which have proven neither safe nor effective.

There were two main programs for “incentives” for this regulated biological product. The first was pretty straight-up; this many bucks extra per jabbed patient as an "incentive". The government paid insurance companies, who then would reimburse providers. The amount of money for this program is staggering, although the government has not made the individual distribution amounts of insurance companies, pharmacies, etc. public. Most likely, it will take a FOIA request to obtain specific information (if anyone has access to those documents, don’t hesitate to email info@rwmalonemd.org with copies or links!)

To begin, Kentucky Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield kindly put many of their PDFs from their corporate managers regarding their various financial incentive programs distributed to providers on the web on a page titled, “COVID-19 Information From Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid (Anthem)” The images and links below come from those sites. The individual incentive program for providers paid providers (physicians) $50 per patient per COVID-19 vaccine dose (years 2021 and 2022). The program first only paid for adult immunizations, but then as age limits decreased for “vaccination,” the incentive program was expanded to those ages. The corresponding PDF links can be found here and here , and images of the payout information are provided below.

Documentation of COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentives for Individual Patients

The average number of patients any one family physician sees are somewhere in the range of 1800 unique patient visits per year.

If 50% of those patients received a COVID-19 vaccine, that would equal roughly a $45,000 bonus.

If a physician increased their percent COVID-19 vaccinated to 75% of the patients seen, their bonus would be $75,000 under this program alone

And people wonder why physicians everywhere were pushing these vaccines! No wonder specialty physicians as well as primary care physicians were pushing this product!

Note that this bonus program includes both the 2021 and 2022 years.

But the riches get even richer for physicians during COVID-19!

A second incentive program was based on a bonus system for percent of patients vaccinated during the 2021 year. That document is as follows:

With an average patient to primary care physician ratio of 1800, lets do the numbers for the 2021 final incentive program for the seven month period (.58% of 12 months) beginning on January 1, 2021. Note: these are examples, based on 1800 a patient practice per physician.

30% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $20 (x .58) = $10,800.00

40% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $45 = $32,400.00

50% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $70 = $63,000.00

60% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $100 = $108,000.00

75% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $125 = $168,750.00

With a patient to primary care physician ratio of 1800, lets do the numbers for the 2021 final incentive program (which would have included children 12 and up) for the FIVE month period (.41% of 12 months) at the end of 2021.

30% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $100 (x .41) = $22,140

40% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $150 = $44,280.00

50% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $175 = $64,575.00

60% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $200 = $88,560.00

75% of anthem members vaccinated within a practice x $250 = $138,375.00

It appears that during 2021, the individual bonus plan and the percent vaccinated “incentive” program ran simultaneously.

If a practice managed to achieve a 75% vaccination rate, the bonus and incentive program would have yielded an extra profit somewhere in the range of $382,125.00 for 2021!

My example calculations (each practice numbers would vary):

One simple explanation for why Physicians didn’t speak up is because of the money to be made by administering these experimental products without informed consent.

In a sane world, this would be considered medical malpractice.

End of story.

