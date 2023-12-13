In the USA, where traditional catholics are considered violent domestic terrorists by the FBI, Antifa and its subsidiary Trantifa, are not. In fact, FBI director Christopher Wrey has stated that he barely recognizes Antifa as a ideology, let alone an organization.

So, in honor of Riley Gaines and all the other women who have suffered at the hands of Trantifa “activists,” below are a number of news stories that didn’t really make the main-stream news.

But first, lets start with some basic definitions:

Antifa (/ænˈtiːfə, ˈænti(ˌ)fə/) is a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement in the United States. It consists of a highly decentralized array of autonomous groups that use nonviolent direct action, incivility, and violence to achieve their aims.

Antifa beliefs include different varieties of anarchism, communism, and socialism and at its core, is anti-capitalist.

Trantifa combines Antifa ideologies with intimidation, harassment, and violence to advance a radical gender agenda. Trantifa members believe that there is no such thing as biological women and men. That gender is fluid.

“Lia” Thomas, is the biological male swimmer competing in women’s sports, and is a member of "Trantifa." Above, he is wearing an “all-black outfit complete with a leather BDSM harness” and wearing a shirt with the slogan, "Antifa Super Soldier."

The truth is that Antifa and its subsidiary, Trantifa are more than just an ideology or a movement, and they must be taken seriously by the government as groups with proven violent tendencies.

A recent event in Portland Oregon shows just how dangerous Trantifa is. The Rose City Antifa organization appears to be directly responsible for the violent attack described below, and Rose City Antifa has even put their planning documents up on their website.

A mob of male transgender-antifa activists attacked a group of women who were standing with a sign as part of a women’s rights activity in Portland on Sunday. “Four of us at the ER right now. We are in good spirits and remain undefeated. A mob of ‘antifa’ men attacked us, pepper sprayed us in the eyes, punched us, kicked us, and stole our phones. We were attempting to have an event about male violence,” wrote feminist and writer Lierre Kieth. She said that the men stalked the women to their AirBnBs, vandalized their cars as the women prepared to speak at a Women’s Declaration USA’s event in Portland. The trans men also vandalized the library where the feminist training event was taking place, forcing the library to close to the public. Several reports are describing the attackers as appearing to be transgenders who were wearing masks. The group of women protesters, who were bloodied, bruised, and blinded with pepper spray, describe them as “trantifa.” The women said their phones were targeted, so most of the video is blurry, coming from one body-worn camera that doesn’t show the activists, but that did pick up recordings of the attack.

To find links of videos and audio of this attack, go to Breibart News.

The link for the original news story and the statement from the Women’s Declaration International USA

“Women’s Declaration International USA (WDI USA) strongly condemns the violent attacks on us that took place near the Hollywood branch of the Multnomah County Library on Sunday November 19. In the face of this violent woman-hating terrorism, we are proud to stand with women and girls as a sex class spanning all ages, races, backgrounds, sexual orientations, and circumstances,” the organization wrote on its website. It also criticized Portland police for their inaction. “Women’s Declaration We also condemn the Portland Police Bureau, which flatly ignored several calls made to 911 while women were being punched, kicked, and pepper-sprayed. Portland police knew of the threat in advance. The library had been vandalized. Our tires were slashed. There had already been security breaches at the library that morning. The cops had driven by and seen the crowd and chose not to disperse it. This was a case of the Portland police knowingly and deliberately abandoning us to a mob,”

Another recent news story reveals that William Whitworth (19) planned to shoot up three schools and also had a communist manifesto in his possession. A clear sign of Trantifa involvement.

Another violent attack on women by Trantifa happened in San Francisco in September.

A women’s event in San Francisco was attacked by Antifa on Saturday, resulting in a Hilton hotel manager being assaulted and others being injured. According to Reduxx, around 100 members of the Women’s Declaration International US chapter attended the Saturday conference, held at the Chinatown Hilton conference center. At the event, women spoke on issues such as the right to free speech in academia as a female, and issues concerning black women, lesbians, and detransitioned women. 33-year-old Casey Goonan was reportedly arrested and charged with felony vandalism and resisting arrest resulting in injuries to an officer, with two members of the SFPD being injured during his alleged attempt to escape arrest. Goonan, who has a PhD in African Studies from Northwestern, was arrested at around 2:45 pm on Saturday.

As Brad of Fives Times August explains:

Other Trantifa Headline News:

Florida Trantifa activist allegedly murdered man, set his home on fire. His trads “Comrades” are trying to free him.

From the Daily Mail

Julio Rosas, an author who recently testified to House lawmakers about leftist extremism, cites a series of trans extremist incidents, including trans shooter Audrey Hale's bloody rampage in a Christian elementary school in Nashville. 'Trans activists gravitate towards these very far-left groups, because they share their anarcho-communist type ideology,' Rosas told DailyMail.com. 'They view the US as systemically racist, that it's subjugated queer people, and that states passing laws against child mutilations is part of a trans genocide. And they're fighting back.' He described a radicalized group of trans activists concentrated on the East and West coasts who coordinate via messaging apps to stage rallies, confront rivals and push their ideas into the mainstream.

So is Antifa and its counterpart, Trantifa only an ideology, as President Biden has stated? Or is it something more organized?

A clandestine cell system is a method for organizing a group of people, such as resistance fighters, sleeper agents, mobsters, or terrorists, to make it harder for the police or military to catch them. In a cell structure, each of the small groups of people in the cell know the identities of the people only in their own cell. Thus any cell member who is apprehended and interrogated (or who is a mole) will not likely know the identities of the higher-ranking individuals in the organization. -Wiki

Antifa/Trantifa have the hallmarks of being a clandestine cell system. In effect, a secret society with sleeper cells that can be activated.

However, the Antifa Wiki page claims that conspiracy theories about Antifa tend to incorrectly portray antifa as a single organization. Note how Wiki does not address the elephant in the room. Is this an ideology or a “loose” movement or something more? The evidence clearly suggests something more”. Antifa is organized and there may be many organizations but they are connected - as clandestine cell systems.

Evidence that this is a unified organization does exist. For instance, Trantifa International has its own facebook page, even if inactive. The facebook page “about section” even claims: “This page exists as the transgender arm of Antifa.” The Trantifa International facebook page lists 1,700 followers.

Influence Watch writes about the difficulties of defining Antifa and assessing the size of its membership:

Antifa’s lack of centralized structure make it difficult to calculate the movement’s size and membership. While interest has spiked since the 2016 presidential election, it remains virtually impossible to quantify how many people are active members or supporters of Antifa. The chapters of Antifa are loosely connected and highly secretive, and organize mostly on message boards such as Reddit and over social networks like Twitter and Facebook. Liberal commentator Peter Beinart reported, “According to NYC Antifa, the group’s Twitter following nearly quadrupled in the first three weeks of January alone. (By summer, it exceeded 15,000.)” The BBC reported that “It’s Going Down,” an Antifa-aligned website, “which received around 300 hits daily in 2015, now garners between 10-20,000 hits a day.” Similarly, Antifa’s decentralized character makes it difficult to pin down what exactly it is they oppose. Moreover, this lack of national organization, combined with the group’s secrecy and cloak of anonymity, make the group effectively “impossible to track.”

Are people affiliated with Antifa and Trantifa sleeper cell members, ready to be activated at a moments notice from posts on Signal, Reddit or TikTok ? Who knows?

That Influence Watch article, cites an Antifa guide that advocates for the use of sleeper cells.

So, Antifa and even Trantifa may sound like a hipster song or some sort of sick joke but in fact, they are neither. This is a real organization of (loosely?) affiliated chapters. They keep the identities of their members secret. They keep their organizational structure secret. We do know that they use a cell model - to hide their activies.

Trantifa is a subsidiary of Antifa. They are a real threat and must be taken seriously by the US government.

“Who is Robert Malone” is a reader supported publication. Please consider supporting our work with a paid subscription.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription