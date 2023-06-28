By Justine Isernhinke

Introduction

I’ve been closely following Robert and Jill’s rollercoaster of a life for the last 3.5 years. Being close to them and following their work, it became clear to me that much of what I knew and understood as reality was in fact a charade. Free speech was a myth. Freedom of movement was no longer a fundamental right when it came down to it - governments swiftly and without a second thought imposed unprecedented restrictions of movement of travel under the guise of “safety”.

If you put your head above the parapet to object or to merely raise concerns (hey, we’re not sure the so-called “vaccine” is in fact a vaccine; maybe your clinical trials were a wee bit skewed; let’s proceed with caution), they shot at you. Metaphorically, so far, thank goodness. But shoot they did. Gaslighting, hit pieces, character assassination, psy-ops, fifth generation warfare, lies compounding lies, propaganda twisting so much of our reality that friends and relationships were destroyed because those of us in this fight (and fight it is, make no mistake) didn’t agree with the government and “science” as embodied by Fauci. So effective was this propaganda campaign that family and friends couldn’t comprehend why we saw the world differently. We were labelled, exiled and attacked. It continues. This is reality.

So when a Twitter post came up in my feed about UFOs a few weeks ago, I wondered “what if the reality that I’ve believed up till now about UFOs is made up the same type of myths, lies, propaganda and spin I’ve seen at work with COVID?”. Are government three letter agencies acting in our best interests or theirs? Is the bureaucratic machine made up of life-long technocrats in government institutions, including the military and intelligence agencies, working in a transparent, accountable and legal manner, or do they have their own agenda and we’re to remain oblivious to their actions? The stigma and ridicule leveled at anyone talking about UFOs is too similar to what I’ve seen in the last few years with Covid. Something doesn’t add up.

Lo’ and behold, ask and ye shall receive. In less than 3 weeks, several significant events have occurred that made me sit up and throw out any prior opinions I had, and to re-evaluate everything I’ve ever thought about UFOs.

I must admit that any favorable mention of the flying saucers by a scientist amounts to extreme heresy and places the one making the statement in danger of excommunication by the scientific theocracy. Nevertheless, in recent years I have investigated the story of the unidentified flying object (UFO), and I am no longer able to dismiss the idea lightly. ~Frank B. Salisbury, PhD

Ontological Shock

The term “ontological shock” has been thrown around on recent podcasts and in articles on UFOs, now called UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena, supposedly to remove the stigma) but ontological shock is definitely what happens to you when your entire worldview is turned on its head. The reporter (Ross Coultart) who interviewed David Grusch talks about ontological shock in a later discussion. His concern is that people are not going to be able to process what they are hearing. It’s just too much, and they need time to adjust.

But I know that if you follow Robert, most likely you had either gone through some kind of ontological shock prior to the COVID debacle and therefore saw the spin for what it was, or you went through an ontological shock during the COVID years. Nonetheless, one way or another, here you are.

Once you’ve gone through such a revolution in your understanding of the universe, it isn’t much of a shift to accept that governments have been lying to us before COVID occurred. In fact, they’ve been lying to us for nearly 90 years. Not only have they lied and hidden the truth, they embarked on an extraordinarily successful disinformation campaign. A campaign which resulted in most of us growing up thinking that if our neighbor claimed to have seen a UFO, we would smile and wonder what they were smoking or drinking. Any journalist who meaningfully tried to cover the subject was ridiculed and belittled. A flying saucer was a weather balloon. Those lights were swamp gas. Even when J. Allen Hynek from Project Blue Book came out years later and confessed that he was instructed by the Air Force to give those explanations, it seemed to fall on deaf ears. The public was already, for the most part, indoctrinated sufficiently into the thinking that UFOs were “woo-woo” and only rednecks got abducted.

For those of you who have avidly followed the UFO/UAP developments over the past 3 years (since the 2020 revelations from the US government), or even further back in time to 1947’s Roswell, none of this will be a surprise. In fact, it is probably a relief that no longer can anyone casually brand you as part of the tin-foil hat crew. What has been revealed recently, and summarized below, is the validation that everything you’ve read and thought about the US cover-up of aliens is most likely true.

The information on UAPs that is coming out now is coming out fast. This substack started out as 3 pages… but I make no apology for its length. This is likely the biggest story this century and even someone like me (who seldom paid attention to UFO stories) is now eagerly waiting to see how this develops.

“There is a sophistication disinformation campaign targeting the US populace which is extremely unethical and immoral.” David Grusch, June 5, 2023

On June 5, 2023, an article appeared in Debrief on David Charles Grusch, followed by a short video clip of an interview with David Grusch.

The clip was a teaser for the hour-long interview which aired a few days later (June 11, 2023) on NewsNation, which was conducted by the investigative journalist Ross Coulthart [Twitter: @rosscoulthart].

Grusch is a former military intelligence officer and a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) (a US government agency that straddles GEOINT (geospatial intelligence), Defense and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) (a space intelligence agency that is part of the DoD), He served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the UAP Task Force (UAPTF) from 2019 to 2021, and then later was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis as well as serving as its representative to the task force.

<Recapping, “UAP” is the new term for UFOs and means Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.>

David Grusch gave Congress and the Department of Defense Inspector General (DoD IG) information evidencing the improper withholding and concealment of classified material from the US Congress by certain “IC elements” (intelligence community). Grusch’s alleges that the information about the program was illegally withheld from Congress and the UAPTF “to purposely and intentionally thwart legitimate Congressional oversight of the UAP Program.” In return for his disclosures, Grusch suffered retribution and attacks to such an extent that he had to file a complaint.

The UAPTF was recently renamed the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). AARO is the Pentagon office created by Congress to investigate UAPs and to gather information on current and past government activity relating to UAPs. Recent government actions in regards to UAPs include:

In May 2022, David filed a classified whistle-blower complaint [PDF] with Congress and the DoD IG. David Grusch’s UFO-Related Reprisal Complaint - Unclassified, this document is also archived at the Malone Institute website.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General found his complaint “credible and urgent” in July 2022. According to the Debrief article, a summary was immediately submitted to the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines; the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI); and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

It is worth noting that while in government, not only did Grusch brief Congress on UAP, he also assisted with the drafting of the UAP provisions of the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) spearheaded by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Marco Rubio, and signed into law by President Biden in December 2022. The NDAA requires the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence, to establish a secure mechanism for the authorized reporting of sensitive information to defense channels. Interestingly, the NDAA asks for reporting on “material retrieval, material analysis, reverse engineering, research, and development” involving unidentified anomalous phenomena currently and going back decades.

The provision states that any person with relevant UAP information can inform Congress without retaliation, regardless of any previous non-disclosure agreements.

In his own words, David is a patriot and believes in speaking truth to power. He is angry about the US government UAP cover-up going back nearly a century. He says that there is a top secret military program of fully intact and partially intact craft of “non-human origin” that is not being shared with the American public.

The full length interview between Ross Coulthart and David Grusch on NewsNation is worth watching.

Based on Grusch’s security clearance and multiple polygraphs, he had the ability to be read into any program he needed. The UAP Task Force (UAPTF) set about investigating reports of UAPs, and David Grusch was part of that team.

In the Newsnation interview, David says that:

“the UAPTF was refused access to a broad crash retrieval program. These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will. Non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

Ross: "We have spacecraft from another species?” David: “We do.” Ross: “How many?” David: “Quite a number.”

David refers to extraterrestrials as NHI - non-human intelligence. He makes a point of not wanting to denote origin -"We don’t have all the data to say where they are coming from.” He explains that he couches this as someone who studied physics and postulates that maybe they come from a different physical dimension as described in quantum mechanics. There are extra dimensions due to high energy particle collisions, etc.

“It is a well established fact, at least mathematically and based on empirical observation and analysis, that there most likely are physical additional spatial dimensions. You can imagine in 4 and 5D space where we experience as linear time ends up being a physical dimension in higher dimensional space where, if you were living there, you could translate across what we perceive as a linear flow. So there is a possibility that, and this is a theory here, I’m not saying that this is 100% the case, but it could be that this is not necessarily extraterrestrial, and that it’s actually coming from a higher physical space that might be co-located right here.”

Ross concludes: “You’re saying that there is an intelligent species engaging with us.” David responds: “Yes, that is potentially extraterrestrial.”

Back in 1990, George Knapp interviewed Jacques Vallée who also said that “aliens” could be beings from another dimension.

(Jacques Fabrice Vallée is well known and reputable “internet pioneer, computer scientist, venture capitalist, author, ufologist and astronomer” -Wiki).

When David Grusch began his investigations into UAPs, he started out as a skeptic and non-believer. He came to the problem as a hardcore physics guy. He admits he has “a high b**shit factor”. However, people began to confide in him. Many current and former senior intelligence officers came to him, many of whom he knew for most of his career and told him that they were part of a program. He was very methodical in interviewing people that did not know each other, making sure there was not some kind of cover-up of another program.

These people that confided in him, and named a program which he had never before heard of. David said that based on their oral testimony and documents, he can conclude that there is a program that the UAPTF does not have information on. When he pressed to gain access to this program, the door was slammed shut in his face and he was denied access to this program. Soon after, reprisals and retaliation from above began. He reported that information to the Inspector General and then filed his whistleblower complaint.

Ross asks why he is coming out. It’s a sense of service, David says. When he saw the wrongdoing, he didn’t want to regret that he not making a difference.

David confirms that the US has spacecraft, intact craft. “Naturally,” David says, “when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots.”

The reason he cannot produce the “proof” that everyone wants is that the specific photos and documents are still classified and he cannot disclose them. David has provided all the proof to the Inspector General.

Ross asks him how does he know these craft are not from here. David says that this conclusion is based on the very specific properties that he was briefed on.

“Isotopic ratios that would have to be engineered for it to be at those levels but also extremely strange heavy atomic metal high on the periodic table arrangements. We don’t understand what the emergent properties are. There is a very strange mix of elements. They are sophisticatedly engineered certainly not by humans.”

David expresses a sentiment that it’s totally nuts that humanity as a whole, especially US citizenry as a whole, is not benefiting from broad research on this to solve propulsion, energy issues, novel material science that could improve people’s quality of life. “It’s nuts how it’s been protected and how it inhibits progress.”

The Vatican knows about UAP

David states that the first space craft recovery occurred in Europe in Magenta, Italy in 1933. The Italians recovered a partially intact vehicle. Ross explains that it’s been well know that the regime of Mussolini documented numerous UFOs. There is an internal memo from this time period from the Italian secret service that contains crude drawings of UFOs.

Grusch elaborates that the Italian government moved the craft to a secure base in Italy until 1944-45, when Pope Pius the 12th back-channelled that information to the Americans about what they had, and the Americans took possession of it.

When Ross mentioned Roswell, David said he was not cleared to talk about that. However, when Ross mentions the Air Forces’s Roswell Report issued in 1994 that was designed to end the debate, Grusch said that the report was a “total hack job”. He acknowledges that they conflated multiple situations and accused the townsfolk that saw the UFOs as “imagining things”. David says that the Air Force conceived that whole report just to disinform.

The reason for the secrecy? David suggests feudalistic dominance over who can have asymmetric technology to fuel their national War Machine.

Anyone who has followed the UAP subject is well aware of documented UFO interference with our nuclear missiles. David and Ross talked about this. In 1967, UAPs tampered with US nuclear warheads at Malmstrom, a Air Force Based in Montana. A UAP hovered over a nuclear silo and shut down 10 ICBM nuclear missiles. This would not be considered a benign action.

While the crash retrieval program continued, Grusch expresses compassion for the people who work with the UAP craft. They put themselves at risk through exposure to unknown nuclear and radiological technology and have suffered physical injury because of their service.

David says that the three videos that were released to the public are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more videos that are totally fair to release through a declassification process, and he finds it very concerning from a transparency perspective that all the department has declassified are those 3 famous videos. There are more concerning videos that left him with a lot of questions. There are many credible witnesses that could testify to Congress. A lot of the the craft are very large - football-field sized. It’s not explainable by swamp gas. They are seeing tangible craft up close.

Something that has come up again and again is the involvement of private companies. David confirms that the crash retrieval program includes one private aerospace company that is storing UAP craft. Overall, the government has been the custodian but they will hand it off to cleared defense contractors to do some analysis. He makes the point that what we have here is basically a sole source arrangement that allows certain private corporate elements to look at this technology, develop a potential insight and then sell it back to the government for profit. David thinks this is totally unethical.

When Ross asks about the government lying to us, Grusch says that elected officials were not brought in.

As recently as April 19, 2023, the head of AARO Dr Sean Kirkpatrick told Congress they have found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity.

David responds that he knows Dr Sean Kirkpatrick for years and he expressed concerns to Dr Kirkpatrick about a year ago about what David uncovered. David assures us that Dr Kirkpatrick should be able to make the same investigative discoveries that he did and notes that “It’s totally crazy if he doesn’t”.

David says that the American public have been lied to over the years and he wants the lies to stop.

“There were events where non-human craft were malevolent towards us.”

The logical fallacy there is that because they are advanced, they are kind. Grusch makes a valid point that we will never understand full intent because we are not them. What appears to be malevolent activity has happened. Based not only on the nuclear site probing activities, but also witness testimony, and at least through a humanistic lens it looks negative.

When Ross asks if there have been attempts to bring down craft, in other words, have we acted offensively? David responds that there have been incidents and there are certain techniques.

Ross: “Have human beings been hurt or killed by a non-human intelligence?” David: “While I cannot get into the specifics because that would reveal certain US classified operations, I was briefed by a few individuals on the program that there were malevolent events like that.”

“We were in a competition with our adversaries to understand this.”

Our geopolitical rivals are also secretly exploiting UAP for military purposes. It seems we are in a competition with our adversaries to understand this. “It’s a multi-decade cold war that’s been under our nose for so long and there’s no good way to level the playing field and hold other nation states accountable if they are doing unethical or illicit activity as it relates to this subject. And I think the obtuse secrecy is actually putting us in a very dangerous position where a country might make a breakthrough, let’s say it’s an adversary of ours, that is so destabilizing.”

From the Debrief article: “[Grusch] said he reported to Congress on the existence of a decades-long

“publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

Grusch has written an internal document about his discoveries that refers to “agreements that risk putting our future in jeopardy”. Ross states that’s it’s quite clear that David is talking about agreements between America and and non-human intelligences.

Ross: “Have we made agreements with non-human intelligences?” Grusch: “That’s the kind of information that I really hope national leadership is able to get to the bottom of.” Ross: “I have to pin you down on this. Are there agreements between non-human intelligences and the American government?” Grusch: “I think that’s a question that I would like to know all of the details of.”

Former Israeli Space Security Chief Haim Eshed came out in 2020 saying that there is an intergalactic federation and: [t]here is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here.”

I have to wonder if that also mean that all the rumors are true that Eisenhower met with aliens back in 1954 and signed an agreement with them?

Ross references the 1971 Agreement between US and USSR on Measures to Reduce the Risk of Outbreak of Nuclear War between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, signed in Washington on September 30, 1971.

Article 3 of that treaty refers to unidentified objects flying near nuclear facilities or interfering with communications. The idea behind this a treaty is to notify the other country if there is a concerning event. “The Parties undertake to notify each other immediately… of unidentified objects…” This avoids the parties misinterpreting a UAP as an attack.

Looking back at the wording of this treaty, its obvious that the two superpowers were referring to UAPs. Because of this secrecy, there is a concern that you could almost have a false flag event where a real UAP could be construed as a provocation from a nation state and we would want to de-escalate that.

At the very least, Grusch says, he saw substantial evidence that white-collar crime was committed. When Ross presses him to divulge whether any people had been killed to keep this secret, Grusch responds that, based on the people he’s talked to, that was an ongoing concern. “Unfortunately, I’ve heard some really unAmerican things I don’t want to repeat right now.” He then admits that people have been murdered over the years to protect this secret.

Ross asks the question we all have in our minds - why hasn’t this leaked out. Grusch replies that ostensibly this has leaked like a sieve for decades but it was a very sophisticated disinformation campaign where they have allowed some of the truth to come out. But then they disenfranchised people, they stigmatized the subject and they made it out to be this totally whacky thing to talk about it. So anybody who may want to come forward with that kind of information is looked at like a total tin-foil hat guy because it’s the perfect amalgamation of disinformation to make it look crazy.

The DoD IG has been given the information that Grusch has. Grusch suffered illegal retaliation for disclosing this information to Congress. The IG made a determination about the credibility of David’s complaint and they found after interviewing David and others they found his complaint "urgent and credible”.

Jeremy Corbell makes the point in one of his podcasts that no one has come out and discredited David Grusch.

In fact the Department of Defense issued a letter giving permission to David Grusch to come forward.

I need to step out of this for a moment and ask why didn’t Congress have this information? Why did Grusch suffer retaliation?

Grusch confesses that he came forward at “at great personal risk” because he doesn’t agree that the people and Congress should be kept in the dark. He wants the NHI tech to be shared so the rest of the world can benefit from it.

It’s also fair to assume that there is some safety in coming out into the open and being in the public eye.

Not to muddy the waters too much, but a little digging turns up a career counterintelligence specialist named Lue Elizondo, who disclosed UFO data in 2021 to the American public and was attacked in return.

Luis Elizondo, a career counterintelligence specialist who was assigned in 2008 to work for a Pentagon program that investigated reports of “unmanned aerial phenomena,” filed the 64-page complaint to the independent watchdog on May 3 and has met several times with investigators, according to his legal team. The claim that the government is trying to discredit him comes weeks before the director of national intelligence and the Pentagon are expected to deliver an unclassified report to Congress about UFOs and the government’s strategy for investigating such encounters. The report is expected to include a detailed accounting of the agencies, personnel and surveillance systems that gather and analyze the data.

David does not disclose materials or documents that give us definitive proof. But if you follow the logic that this is a government officer who is under confidentiality obligations and understands that his security clearances do not allow him to divulge classified information, if he did not want to be guilty of a crime of disclosing classified information, he could not share that with us. Indeed, the letter from the DoD allowing Grusch to take the interview specifically excluded those materials.

How does the “deep state” keep this secret? I am constantly told by those that believe that conspiracy theories fall apart the moment you try your own hand at project management. Between incompetence and human error, it would be impossible to keep a secret. Aside from the admission of the use of violence against those who seek to disclose these secrets, there might be a more prosaic reason. What if keeping the secret was the only way to ensure that you could keep your access to that technology. Whether you believe Bob Lazar, a physicist who claimed in a 1989 interview that the U.S. government was working on alien aircrafts, his one admission struck home with me. He admitted that if could do it all over again, he would never have exposed the government UAP program because he would rather be continue working on that technology now than be a whistleblower.

“ The U.S. Government and U.S. military contractors, possess at least 12 or more aliens space crafts.” - Micheal Schellenberger, June 7, 2023

On June 7, Micheal Schellenberger, who has, rightfully, taken a very critical view of the censorship industrial complex, wrote a substack claiming that he he spoke to military and intelligence contractors who confirmed that the US has 12 or more alien spacecraft. He went on to write:

The individuals said they had seen or been presented with “credible” and “verifiable” evidence that the U.S. government, and U.S. military contractors, possess at least 12 or more alien space crafts, some of which they shared with AARO, which AARO has refused to provide to Congress. The reason AARO “has not discovered any verifiable information,” they said, is because it does have the authority to verify it and may not want to verify it. In his testimony to Congress, Kirkpatrick said that AARO is operating under Title 10 authority, but most intelligence agencies operate under a higher, Title 50 Authority,” explained a source “The intelligence community with Title 50, feels free to stonewall AARO with Title 10 because they view Title 10 authority as inferior to Title 50.”

Schellenberger explains how the UAP research is very compartmentalized or “stovepiped”. Each scientist or team would only only look at one tiny piece of a craft in isolation.

One of the tragedies that will likely emerge from the UAP disclosures is the realization of how much further we would be in our research and development of new technologies, forms of propulsion and energy if the scientists studying UAP technology could collaborate and benefit from sharing their ideas with each other.

The other position to consider, which Grusch mentions, is that what if one of our geopolitical adversaries actually does reverse-engineer this technology and the US suddenly loses its military dominance in the world. That would upend the world as we know it in ways that may not be beneficial for us. The lack of scientific collaboration could hurt us in the long run.

The Five Eyes Foreign Material Program - June 19, 2023

On June 19, 2023, Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp released a copy of a letter dated March 22, 2023, by a Canadian MP, Larry Maguire.

Mr Larry Maguire sent a letter [PDF] to Minister Anand, Minister of National Defence. His letter begins by stating that from his meetings with American officials, the US SSCI and Senate Committee on Armed Services have been holding in-camera hearings with government and military subject matter experts on the recovery and exploitation of physical material from UAP.

He expresses his concern that “expected upcoming public announcements will be coordinated between AUKUS, which could damage Canada’s credibility with our allies and the Canadian public on the global stage”. He suggests that Canada should have a prepared communication plan in place by May 2023 to reduce this risk.

He then goes on to say something fascinating:

“As Minister of National Defense, you may not be aware Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) has participated in efforts to analyze UAP, which is publicly traceable to circa 1950. This recovered foreign material is studied through the Five Eyes Foreign Material Program (FMP) which, in Canada, is sponsored by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command aligned with several intelligence sharing arrangements and treaties. I am writing to recommend you request a classified briefing, containing full sensitive and protected program information from your officials on the Government of Canada’s historical and ongoing efforts on analyzing recovered UAP material.”

It turns out that Canada’s Chief Science Adviser has also launched the Sky Canada Project, which investigates how the Government of Canada manages UAP reports… “It is essential”, Larry Maguire writes, “the Chief Science Adviser be given full access to defense programs and be briefed on the collaborative scientific research efforts with our allies.”

Mr Maguire is concerned abut the lack of transparency and accountability regarding UAP programs and policy. He also advocates for Parliamentary oversight of efforts by government institutions, and that responsible Ministers be fully briefed on this program and release content to the public that aligns with allied public disclosures. He then drops this:

“It is incumbent your department inform you of what collaborative efforts have occurred with our allies and the details of existing Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding that govern the program and may have been coordinated through Global Affairs.”

Larry ends with an emphasis on Canada’s international and internal credibility: “Regardless of the classified details of specific FMPs, the public revelations by these subject matter experts who have testified before Congress present an opportunity for the Government of Canada to take a visible leadership role in confirming the existence of recovered material and balancing our national security obligations.”

I believe Robert has covered this before, but the Five Eyes is comprised of the US, Canada, Australia, UK and New Zealand. We use this term more commonly with shared intel between agencies.

In brief:

(1) Canada has UAP craft and materials.

(2) Canada has had those materials since the 1950s.

(3) Canada along with the other nations in the Five Eyes alliance have a “Foreign Materials Program”. By “foreign”, we can assume they mean “non-human”.

(4) There are MOUs and agreements in place for this FMP.

(5) Somehow the Minister of National Defence might not be read in on the ongoing UAP research in Canada.

Why does an MP have to tell the Minister of National Defence (the equivalent of our Secretary of State) that they need to find out rather quickly about a UAP program? WHY is there a Five Eyes alliance? WHY are we only hearing about this now? It’s been around since the 1950s. WHY are there Memorandums of Understandings (MOUs) in place? What are they doing with that UAP material? What is this UAP research and “development”?

We need answers to those questions.

Back in 2022, Larry Maguire wrote a substack about UAPs which gives us some insight into this thinking on the subject.

I expect there will be more from our northern neighbor in the next few months.

“Capturing, recovering, and securing unidentified anomalous phenomena craft or pieces and components of such craft.” - June 24, 2023:

On June 24, 2023, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) unanimously passed a bill to uncover any UAP recovered technology (i.e. technology of non-human/non-earth origin) that was, or is, in the hands of the government.

The SSCI oversees all US intelligence Agencies. This piece of legislation not only restricts funding for any UAP tech, it mandates reporting of any UAP craft or materials to ensure that there is congressional oversight. These provisions are part of the Fiscal Year 2024 Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA, S. 2103) and is found in Section 1104 of the bill.

The bill requires any person (whether currently or formerly employed or under contract with the government) that possesses material or information relating to UAPs provided by the government or derived from the government that was or is protected by any form of special access or restricted access must notify AARO within 60 days of enactment and provide within 6 months a detailed list of all UAP tech and share such tech with AARO.

AARO in turn needs to notify appropriate congressional committees within 30 days of receipt of such information and materials.

The bill also prohibits any funding for any special access program (SAP) activity related to UAP unless that SAP has been formerly approved by the relevant congressional committees and AARO.

In order to avoid retaliation which Grusch has suffered, the bill contains a kind of “safe harbor” for anyone that does come forward.

No new criminal offenses were created by this bill though, and it does not grant immunity for threats or criminal or violent acts, or perjury committed as part of hiding this UAP program. Keep this in mind when we read Marco Rubio’s comments at the end of this article.

I’ve set out below some of the key provisions:

“(4) UNIDENTIFIED ANOMALOUS PHENOMENA - The term “unidentified anomalous phenomena” has the meaning given such term in Section 1683(n) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (50 U.S.C. 3373(n)), as amended by section 6802(a) of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Public Law 117-263). [ Definition of UAP: (7) TRANSMEDIUM OBJECTS OR DEVICES - The term “transmedium objects or devices” means objects or devices that are - (A) observed to transition between space and the atmosphere, or between the atmosphere and bodies of water; and (B) not immediately identifiable. (8) UNIDENTIFIED ANOMALOUS PHENOMENA - The term “unidentified anomalous phenomena” means: (A) airborne objects that are not immediately identifiable; (B) transmedium objects or devices; and (C) submerged objects or devices that are not immediately identifiable and that display behavior or performance characteristics suggesting that the objects or devices may be related to the objects described in subparagraph (A).] … “(b) Sense of Congress - It is the sense of Congress that, due to the increasing potential for technology surprise from foreign adversaries and to ensure sufficient integration across United States industrial base and avoid technology and security stovepipes - (1) the United States industrial base must maintain its global lead in critical advanced technologies; and (2) The Federal Government must expand awareness about any historical exotic technology antecedents previously provided by the Federal Government for research and development purposes. (c) Limitations - (1) In general - No amount authorized to be appropriated or appropriated by this Act or any other Act may be obligated or expended, directly or indirectly, in part or in whole, for, on, in relation to, or in support of activities involving unidentified anomalous phenomena protected under any form of special access or restricted access limitations that have not been formally, officially, explicitly, and specifically described, explained, and justified to the appropriate committees of Congress, congressional leadership, and the Director, including for any activities relating to the following: (A) Recruiting, employing, training, equipping, and operations of, and providing security for, Government or contractor personnel with a primary, secondary, or contingency mission of capturing, recovering, and securing unidentified anomalous phenomena craft or pieces and components of such craft. (B) Analyzing such craft or pieces or components thereof, including for the purpose of determining properties, material composition, method of manufacture, origin, characteristics, usage and application, performance, operational modalities, or reverse engineering of such craft or component technology. (C) Managing and providing security for protecting activities and information relating to the unidentified anomalous phenomena from disclosure or compromise. (D) Actions relating to reverse engineering or replicating unidentified anomalous phenomena technology or performance based on analysis of materials or sense and observational information associated with unidentified anomalous phenomena. (E) The development of propulsion technology, or aerospace craft that uses propulsion technology, systems, or subsystems that is based on or derived from or inspired by inspection, analysis, or reverse engineering of recovered unidentified anomalous phenomena craft or materials. (F) Any aerospace craft that uses propulsion technology other than chemical propellants solar power and electric ion thrust. … (d) Notification and Reporting - Any person currently or formerly under contract with the Federal Government that has in their possession material or information provided by or derived from the Federal Government relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena that formerly or currently is protected by any form of special access or restricted access shall - (1) not later than 60 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, notify the Director of such possession; and (2) not later than 180 days after the due date of the enactment of this Act, make available to the Director for assessment, analysis, and inspection - (A) all such material and information; and (B) a comprehensive list of all non-earth origin or exotic unidentified anomalous phenomena material. (e) LIABILITY - No criminal or civil action may lie or be maintained in any Federal or State court against any person for receiving material or information described in subsection (d) if that person complies with the notification and reporting provisions described in such subsection….”

It’s clear to me that our legislators take this subject seriously.

Even without knowing any background to this legislation, we can logically deduce that Congress has no insight or oversight on current UAP reverse engineering programs.

Further, if we walk this back even more, we should be asking WHY doesn’t Congress know. Why doesn’t Congress have oversight? Why does Congress need to resort to passing this law to get oversight?

Douglas Johnson does an excellent deep dive into the new legislation as well as David Grusch.

“There are others” -June 26, 2023:

Senator Marco Rubio publicly confirmed on NewsNation that David Grusch is not the only whistleblower to come forward. There are multiple high-level government officials who have come forward in secret to the SSCI.

To be clear, Grusch admitted that he is a second-hand witness. But the people who approached Grusch with information had been up close to UFOs and have first hand knowledge of UFOs.

Marco Rubio has also heard from those same people and others.

Marco said he needs to be very protective of these people. A lot of these people came to Marco before those whistleblower protections were in place.. Some are public figures and still hold very high security clearances in our government.

Marco said that are trying to gather as much information as possible. He stressed that he is not trying to be evasive, but that some of these whistleblowers are fearful. They are fearful for their jobs, career and “some, frankly, are fearful of harm coming to them”. This echoes what David Grusch said with respect to some very “unAmerican” things happening to people who come forward.

Rubio noted that some of these claims are beyond anything they’ve ever dealt with. So he doesn’t find them credible or incredible but they are trying to take the information in without any conclusion and without prejudice. He wonders,

“You do ask yourself - what incentive would so many people with that kind of qualification have - these are serious people - to come forward and make something up?”

This reference to other whistleblowers is interesting. Back in April 2023, attorney Daniel Sheehan came forward to say that he is in contact with at least six former government officials or military contractors who say that they worked on a UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program. In addition, Nobel Prize nominee and CIA scientist Dr. Hal Puthoff who worked in the government’s AAWSAP UFO program from 2008-2012, had briefed Congress on classified information about such programs and he knew whistleblowers who worked on these programs. The DailyMail article has laid out recent history on this in great detail.

Conclusions

(1) UAPs are real - but it’s not clear if they arrived here from another planet or another dimension.

(2) The US government and the at least the governments of the Five Eyes possess UAP craft and have secret UAP craft retrieval programs.

(3) The US government is actively running a reverse-engineering program.

(4) The US government (though, not necessarily our elected officials) has been lying about this to us, and it seems also to Congress, for at least 90 years.

(5) The US government has gone to extreme lengths, even murder, to keep this a secret.

Following on from these revelations, Congress is planning on holding hearings to address these claims.

It was announced on June 27, 2023 (see the substack by Matt Laslo), that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants to hold hearings with Grusch along with the government officials who corroborate his claims and such hearings would be open to the public if agreed by Grusch.

In closing, if we look at the trend unfolding before us, it’s clear that we can expect many more disclosures and revelations over the coming months. This will be world-altering. It will be ontological.

On the bright side, the subject of UAPs/UFOs/non-human intelligence is no longer taboo. It is a subject we CAN now discuss. In fact, we should discuss it. It is also incumbent on us to to demand that our elected officials disclose what has been going on and seek answers from those intent on keeping us in the dark. It has been our taxpayer money funding these deep black government programs and it should be our right to know and decide how our money is spent.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article are my own and all errors in judgment are mine alone. I do not represent any organization or company (neither human nor non-human) and my views are my own.

